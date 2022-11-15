Trafalgar Announces Launch of New Holiday Gift Guides

From stocking stuffers to premium gift ideas, the gift guides feature a range of luxury men’s accessories ideas for the important men in your life.

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season Trafalgar wants to make their customers’ holiday shopping experience as convenient as possible. The men’s luxury accessories brand announced the launch of their new gift guides just in time for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, giving customers plenty of time to find the perfect gift for the important men in their lives.

“The gift guides offer a wide range of ideas for men of all ages,” said Kacey Havens, Trafalgar Marketing Manager. “If you’re looking for a gift for your dad, brother, friend, or special someone, there’s sure to be something on this guide they will love.”

There are four different gift guides to explore: stocking stuffers, gifts under $100, gifts under $200, and premium gifts. Each guide includes a variety of accessories, from small gifts such as neckties, cufflinks, and pocket squares, to luxury gifts like leather belts, suspenders, and wallets.

Trafalgar is known for using only the best materials for their products. Items such as their pocket squares, bow ties, and neckties are made from silk and their leather goods are made from full grain leather or genuine exotic leather. Every accessory is handcrafted and made to last, so customers can be confident their gift will be used for many years to come.

The gift guides are available now, with products ranging from affordable dress socks and pocket squares to luxury exotic belts and vintage braces. Shop Trafalgar’s wide selection of gifts at https://www.trafalgarstore.com.

About Trafalgar: Trafalgar is a highly respected luxury brand that manufactures a variety of men’s leather goods and fine accessories. It was founded in 1972 in Norwalk, Connecticut by American craftsmen determined to use the most distinctive materials throughout the world. Today, Trafalgar is part of the Phoenix Leather Goods (PLG) family of brands, extending its commitment to integrity, honor, and quality to the global community. Trafalgar still stands by its original vision: combining timeless American style and refined haberdashery details for the discerning man.