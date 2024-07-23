Merrimack, NH Empowers Residents with Community Choice Aggregation for Affordable Electricity
By implementing municipal aggregation, we are providing opportunities for both local residents and small businesses to save money and stabilize their energy budgets.”AUBURN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Merrimack, NH recently signed a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) consulting agreement with Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) and Colonial Power Group (CPG). The newly signed municipal aggregation consulting agreement brings CCA and energy-related services to the Town, providing an alternative to volatile electricity prices for residents by maximizing the community’s buying power, resulting in cost savings, more affordable options, and greater consumer protection.
“In recent years, our residents have experienced significant energy price fluctuations,” said Paul T Micali, Merrimack Town Manager. “By implementing municipal aggregation, we are providing opportunities for both local residents and small businesses to save money and stabilize their energy budgets. Our agreement with Freedom Energy and CPG will leverage the buying power of our nearly 26,800 residents leading to better pricing and heightened consumer protections than what they can get on their own.”
The Town collaborated with Freedom Energy and Colonial Power Group to create a CCA program tailored to meet the community’s needs. Freedom Energy and CPG serve CCA clients throughout New England, including communities in New Hampshire (such as Hampton and Londonderry) and over 100 communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the Town of Merrimack. He highlighted that Merrimack joins their expanding roster of New Hampshire communities benefiting from aggregation opportunities. He stated, “We are delighted that Merrimack has chosen Freedom Energy and CPG to help run their CCA program. Better terms, lower prices and local control are the hallmarks of our programs, and we cannot wait to deliver for another community.”
Stuart Ormsbee, Vice President of Colonial Power Group, conveyed their experience: “For over two decades, we have assisted municipalities in efficiently sourcing and purchasing electricity through CCA Programs. Our collaborative approach involves designing, developing, and implementing these programs for local communities. As Merrimack’s provider, both Colonial Power Group and Freedom Energy handle consumer communication and oversee the comprehensive aggregation strategy.”
About Colonial Power Group
Colonial Power Group has been assisting communities in designing, implementing, and managing municipal aggregations since 2002. It is currently the largest provider of municipal aggregation services in Massachusetts, successfully performing these services for more than 100 communities, including Boston, Lowell, and Pittsfield. Its sole focus is community-based municipal aggregation, devoting its full time and attention to the needs of its client communities and the end users of electricity who live and do business there. CPG collaborates closely with its clients to formulate buying and hedging strategies to meet specific strategic objectives such as renewable energy content and price stability. It provides unparalleled expertise in utility tariffs, ISO tariffs, pricing schedules, and has the experience to design and manage purchasing strategies that successfully deliver both economy and risk mitigation. For more information, visit https://colonialpowergroup.com/.
About Freedom Energy Logistics
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.
