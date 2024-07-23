EGR USA Becomes Premier Sponsor of The Truck Show Podcast

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a leading manufacturer of premium automotive accessories, is proud to announce its new role as a premier sponsor of The Truck Show Podcast, a top-rated podcast dedicated to truck enthusiasts and the automotive industry. This exciting partnership underscores EGR USA's commitment to engaging with the truck community and supporting innovative platforms that connect and inform truck owners and aficionados.

The Truck Show Podcast, hosted by industry veterans Sean Holman and Jay "Lightning" Tilles, has garnered a massive following thanks to its in-depth discussions, expert interviews, and engaging content that covers everything from truck modifications to industry trends. As a premier sponsor, EGR USA will collaborate with the podcast to bring listeners exclusive insights, product highlights, and special promotions.

"EGR USA is thrilled to partner with The Truck Show Podcast," said Justin MacLauchlan, Director of Marketing for EGR USA’s Aftermarket Division. "This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-quality products and to support the truck enthusiast community. We look forward to contributing to the podcast's success and connecting with its passionate audience."

Listeners of The Truck Show Podcast can expect to hear about EGR USA's latest innovations, including their industry-leading RollTrac tonneau covers and VSL LED lights. Additionally, EGR USA will offer unique opportunities for podcast listeners, such as exclusive discounts and the chance to win premium EGR products.

"We are excited to welcome EGR USA as a premier sponsor," said Sean Holman, co-host of The Truck Show Podcast. "Their dedication to quality and the truck community makes them an ideal partner for our show. We can't wait to share their incredible products and special offers with our listeners."

The partnership kicks off with the upcoming episode of The Truck Show Podcast, where listeners can learn more about EGR USA's products and take advantage of special promotions.

About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Commercial Building Products headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs, focusing on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983, EGR began production of automotive accessories, with the acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for global markets for both OEM and Aftermarket worldwide.

PR Contact:
Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
Marketing Director
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com

