MEGA International joins the United Nations Global Compact
MEGA International joins the UN Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.
Joining the UN Global Compact is a key step for MEGA and aligns with our commitment to sustainability. Digital companies like MEGA are crucial in tackling climate and social challenges.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEGA International, a leading SaaS software company in enterprise architecture, announces its membership in the United Nations Global Compact, the largest international initiative in favor of sustainable development and corporate social responsibility (CSR). Through this voluntary adherence to the universal principles of the Global Compact, MEGA is committed to strengthening its actions in favor of a sustainable business model that considers social and environmental issues.
— Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International
Launched in 2000 by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the United Nations Global Compact calls on companies to implement and promote ten universal principles concerning four themes: human rights, labor, the environment, and the fight against corruption. With over 20,000 businesses and nonprofit organizations and 62 local networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. The Global Compact Network France, its official representative, brings together more than 2,000 companies (60% of which are SMEs) and 100 nonprofit organizations around CSR and sustainable development, supporting the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.
“By formalizing its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, MEGA aligns its CSR approach with the methodology implemented since 2023, based on the Sustainable Development Goals Compass,” explains Olivia Ouadia, Communications and CSR Manager at MEGA.
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a global call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people live in peace and prosperity by 2030. To achieve these objectives, all public and private stakeholders, including enterprises, must be mobilized.
Taking into account all 17 Sustainable Development Goals, MEGA has identified six as priorities, in line with its core activities: Quality Education (4), Gender Equality (5), Decent Work and Economic Growth (8), Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (9), Responsible Consumption and Production (12), and Climate Action (13).
Membership in the Global Compact also involves the submission of a “Communication on Progress (CoP)” each year to report on the progress made in relation to the four major themes of the Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals.
For more information on MEGA International’s commitments, read its sustainability report.
About the United Nations Global Compact
The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Country Networks covering 78 countries and 14 Country Managers establishing Networks in 20 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.
About MEGA International
MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to plan better and adapt to change.
