Symbol Security and Aura Announce Partnership to Mobilize Employees as First Line of Cybersecurity Defense
Symbol Security and Aura to provide corporate security teams access to a first-of-its-kind suite of personal cybersecurity services.
Our partnership with Aura enables us to offer an easy-to-deploy security and privacy service that underscores our commitment to de-risking our clients most valuable assets-their people and their data.”MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Security, a leading provider of cyber awareness and compliance training programs, today announced a new partnership with Aura, the all-in-one consumer online safety solution for individuals and families, that will provide corporate security teams access to a first-of-its-kind suite of cybersecurity services.
— Craig Sandman, CEO - Symbol Security
Through this collaboration, Symbol Security will make Aura’s easy-to-use consumer online safety solution available alongside its corporate security awareness platform and educational programming – allowing clients to keep workers safe online, both at work and at home.
"We are thrilled to offer Aura’s suite of consumer online safety services to our partners and clients," said Craig Sandman, CEO of Symbol Security. "Today, the line between personal and professional cybersecurity is increasingly blurred. Our partnership with Aura enables us to offer a unique, easy-to-deploy security and privacy service that addresses the full spectrum of personal cyber threats and it underscores our commitment to de-risking our clients' most valuable assets—their people and their data."
Use of personal mobile devices in the workplace and the expansion of the office to include employees at home, accelerated by the pandemic in 2020, has permanently altered the security landscape for corporations. Roughly one in four corporate breaches result from the use of stolen employee credentials (Verizon 2024).
This high rate is driven, in part, by corporate security teams struggling to balance freedom for employees to use their own devices and the challenges of deploying the appropriate security protocols to protect those non-enterprise devices. In fact, while 55% of organizations allow employees to use personal devices for work, only 38% take steps to protect information assets on employees’ devices, and of those organizations, only 27% of IT professionals believe their organization is highly effective at protecting employee mobile devices (Ponemon 2020).
Symbol Security’s Saas-based services provide IT Security Teams with required Security Awareness programs, and a portal that offers advanced security monitoring tools including darknet surveillance, email breach alerts, and doppelganger domain threat alerting services, designed to increase visibility and reduce the human risk in corporate online security.
With Aura, Symbol Security will additionally provide security leaders with access to Aura’s industry-leading, all-in-one consumer protection, which will provide workers with a simple way to improve their personal online safety hygiene, by using tools like identity theft protection, financial account credit monitoring and device privacy and security solutions.
"Our mission at Aura is to make the internet safer for individuals and families,” said Scott Hudson, senior vice president of Sales at Aura. “Through this partnership with Symbol Security, our teams will be able to support CIOs and CISOs with their security strategies with access to Aura’s easy-to-use, simple to set up protections."
For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://offers.symbolsecurity.com/aura.
About Symbol Security:
Symbol Security (www.symbolsecurity.com) is a leading provider of cyber awareness and compliance programs designed to educate and protect businesses from cybersecurity threats. With a focus on practical training and comprehensive compliance solutions, Symbol Security empowers organizations to create a culture of security awareness and resilience.
About Aura:
Aura is one of the fastest growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit www.aura.com.
