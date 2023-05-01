Symbol Security Enhances Policy PRO to Bridge the Gap between ITSec Policies and The Users Who Need to Understand Them
Symbol Security is announcing today new enhancements to its Policy PRO service. The new features include e-signature capture, and improved policy building.
Our MSP and Partner Community now has another set of truly valuable benefits to bring to their clients .”MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Policy PRO is a market leading Policy workflow solution for companies aiming to improve the success rate of policy compliance and increase the employee understandings of those same policies.
— Craig Sandman
While most of the security awareness training market focuses on technical training and situational based training, very few of those courses are directly related to the IT Security Policies that those same employees had to sign and adhere to. Recently, Harvard Business Review noted that 67% of participants of a study reported failing to fully adhere to cybersecurity policies. Symbol's most recent updates provide a direct connection between the IT Policy and related training materials, giving valuable reinforcement tutorials to users on topics they will have to adhere to, including stressing their importance and consequences.
With a slew of cybersecurity and compliance requirements announced in the National Cybersecurity Strategy., the pressure will continue to mount for businesses and employees to comply. "We are excited to bring these new Policy PRO features to our customers," said Craig Sandman, CEO of Symbol Security. "With this latest update, we aim to enhance the understanding of critical ITSec policies by the users who need to adhere to them. Our MSP and Partner Community now has another set of truly valuable benefits to bring to their clients ."
Part of the challenge of introducing new cybersecurity and policy enhancements is maintaining a principle of simplicity for administrators and operators. This is a core principle that Symbol Security takes very seriously so that the value of the services is not lost in complexity to operate and consume those same services.
"In an era of rapid technological advancements, Policy PRO radically simplifies how businesses approach awareness training and policy compliance," said Antonio Pagano, CTO of Symbol Security. "By seamlessly integrating policy management and employee engagement, Policy Pro enables companies to remain compliant and keep their employees cyber-aware. Symbol will continue to innovate features that leverage technology, AI, and automation to address the challenges of Human Cyber Risk."
About Symbol Security:
Symbol Security's SaaS platform helps customers reduce their cyber risk and adhere to industry compliance requirements. With its authentic simulated phishing exercises, interactive training content, new Policy PRO module, and awareness of risk data across domain registries and the dark web, Symbol helps companies identify and remediate potential points of cyber risk. Symbol can be operated by company administrators with ease or leveraged by Managed Security Service Providers as part of their security offerings.
Craig Sandman
President and Co-Founder at Symbol Security
+1 862-241-9294
email us here