New York Genome Center Joins iHope Genetic Health (iGH)
A premier center for genomic research, the New York Genome Center is committed to serving under-resourced communities
Genetic Alliance is excited to announce the New York Genome Center (NYGC) has joined its groundbreaking iHope Genetic Health (iGH) initiative, aimed at providing pro bono genetic testing for undiagnosed children from under-resourced communities in low-to middle-income countries. This additional partner marks a milestone in the growth of the iGH network, enhancing the program's capacity to make a global impact.
— Vaidehi Jobanputra, PhD, FACMG
The New York Genome Center's inclusion in the iGH program, following the inaugural partnership with Sick Kids and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, underscores the rapid expansion and growing support for this vital cause. The collaboration aims to increase the reach and effectiveness of genetic testing, providing critical diagnostic services to children who would otherwise lack access.
"We are delighted to welcome the New York Genome Center to the iHope Genetic Health family," said Erin Thorpe, Program Director of iHope Genetic Health. "Their renowned expertise and state-of-the-art capacity will significantly bolster our efforts to provide comprehensive genetic testing to children in need. This partnership is a testament to the growing momentum of our program and the shared commitment to advancing global health equity."
The genetic testing will take place in the New York Genome Center’s Clinical Diagnostics Lab, led by Vaidehi Jobanputra, PhD, FACMG, Chief Diagnostics Officer at the NYGC. The Center is the first clinical laboratory offering New York State-approved clinical Genome Sequencing for undiagnosed disease and for predispositional genetic screening.
“The NYGC is thrilled to join the iGH initiative as this partnership perfectly aligns with the Center’s commitment to collaboration and improvement of human health by unlocking the power of the genome,” said Dr. Jobanputra. “Our overall hope is that the genetic testing will help provide greater insight and lead to more individualized treatment plans.”
With the NYGC set to begin sequencing in July, iGH remains dedicated to its mission to sequence 500 children this year. By joining forces with these leading institutions, the program is poised to make significant strides in addressing healthcare disparities and providing hope to families worldwide.
About the Genetic Alliance iHope Genetic Health Program The iHope Genetic Health program provides comprehensive genetic testing to undiagnosed individuals from underserved communities. A generous donation from Illumina has enabled the identification of laboratories that will collaborate with the Genetic Alliance to offer free testing to children with suspected genetic conditions.
About Genetic Alliance
Genetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to transforming health through genetics. Founded in 1986, the organization focuses on promoting access to genetic services, fostering innovation, and advocating for policies that support individuals and families impacted by genetic conditions. With a global network of partners, Genetic Alliance works to integrate genetic knowledge into everyday healthcare, ensuring equitable access to genetic testing, research, and personalized medicine. Through programs like iHope Genetic Health, Genetic Alliance is committed to advancing health equity and improving outcomes for all communities, particularly those that are under-resourced. For more information, visit www.geneticalliance.org.
About the New York Genome Center
The New York Genome Center (NYGC) is an independent, nonprofit academic research institution that serves as a multi-institutional hub for collaborative genomic research. Leveraging our strengths in technology development, computational biology, and whole genome sequencing, our mission is to advance genomic science and its application to novel biomedical discoveries. NYGC’s areas of focus include the development of computational and experimental genomic methods and disease-focused research to advance the understanding of the genetic basis of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and neuropsychiatric disease. We are committed to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is fundamental to promoting greater collaboration, innovation, and discovery. For more information, visit https://www.nygenome.org/.
