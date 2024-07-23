Lakeview Commons: Enhancing Lives Through Creative Activities and Personalized Care

Columbine Health Systems Residents of Lakeview Commons enjoy a painting class. Book clubs provide seniors with a wonderful chance to engage in intellectual discussions and stay mentally active.

As we age, creative activities and stimulating discussions become crucial for maintaining cognitive function, emotional well-being, and social connections.

At Lakeview Commons Assisted Living Community, part of Columbine Health Systems, residents find joy and enrichment through painting classes, book clubs, and a variety of personalized activities that foster creativity, intellectual engagement, and a strong sense of community.

Lisa Wilkinson, admissions coordinator and social worker at Lakeview Commons, leads a painting class. “The feeling of putting paint on canvas and letting it flow is methodical and relaxing,” Lisa explains. “It’s not just about the end result; it’s about the process and the sense of calm and accomplishment it brings.”

Sally Borden, receptionist at Lakeview Commons, facilitates a dynamic book club that caters to the community’s many intelligent and well-read residents. “Many of our residents have rich backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge,” says Sally. “The book club allows them to share their insights and engage in meaningful conversations. It’s not just about reading; it’s about connecting and exploring ideas together.”

Lakeview Commons, known for its intimate, close-knit atmosphere, provides personalized care tailored to meet each individual's unique needs. This commitment to customized support ensures that residents maintain a sense of independence and autonomy while receiving the care they need. The community offers 50 apartment-style living spaces, each designed for comfort and personalization. Residents are encouraged to bring their own belongings and decorations, creating a homey environment that reflects their personal tastes and memories.

Julie Anderson, who moved to Lakeview Commons due to deteriorating eyesight from glaucoma, has personalized her apartment with her beloved jewelry and shoes. Julie’s carefully decorated living space showcases her unique style and makes her feel right at home.

At Lakeview Commons, residents receive assistance with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, medication management, and transportation to appointments. The community also offers a wide array of social activities and programs tailored to individual interests, fostering an engaging and vibrant lifestyle. Safety and comfort are paramount, with a supportive environment that feels like home. Laverne Barnhardt, who transitioned from The Wexford Independent Living Community, appreciates the attentive care she receives, especially during times of illness. She finds comfort in the familiar faces and supportive staff at Lakeview Commons, which makes her feel like part of a family.

One of the highlights at Lakeview Commons is its exceptional dining experience. Residents enjoy nutritious, balanced meals that cater to various dietary needs. The community offers home-cooked, restaurant-style dining with two options for each meal, promoting both nutrition and social interaction. Each day at 3:00 PM, residents can enjoy a freshly baked cookie in the lobby, adding a sweet touch to their daily routine.

Jeff Gold, who moved to Lakeview Commons to be closer to his family, particularly enjoys mealtimes with his friends, whom he affectionately calls the “crazy guys.” The social interaction during meals enhances his dining experience and overall well-being.

Residents at Lakeview Commons can participate in a variety of activities designed to keep them engaged and entertained. Popular options include live entertainment, Happy Hour, and balloon volleyball. These activities not only provide fun and excitement but also help residents stay active and socially connected. Jeff Gold is an avid participant in balloon volleyball, finding it a fun way to stay active. Dell Fischer, the longest resident at Lakeview Commons, leads the welcoming committee and participates in various activities, including book club and spiritual services. Dell’s involvement in these activities highlights the vibrant and engaging lifestyle that Lakeview Commons promotes.

The residents of Lakeview Commons consistently praise the compassionate and dedicated staff. The well-vetted team ensures that only those who genuinely care about the residents are hired. The safety button system provides peace of mind, and the strong sense of community fosters deep connections among residents.

With private apartments, engaging activities, access to walking areas, and exceptional dining, Lakeview Commons is more than just an assisted living facility—it’s a place where people truly care for one another. Residents like Julie Anderson, Laverne Barnhardt, Jeff Gold, and Dell Fischer embody the spirit of Lakeview Commons. Julie’s involvement in activities such as the Giant Crossword Puzzle and Spelling Bee showcases her active social life and appreciation for the community’s efforts to include all residents. Laverne’s love for socializing and dining outdoors reflects the supportive and engaging environment at Lakeview Commons.

Jeff’s enjoyment of walking in nearby parks with his grandchildren and participating in balloon volleyball highlights the community’s commitment to physical activity and family connections. Dell’s leadership in the welcoming committee and participation in book club and spiritual services exemplify the deep bonds formed among residents and staff.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Lakeview Commons Assisted Living Community, email lvc.admit@columbinehealth.com or call 970-278-4000.