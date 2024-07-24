New Book Unveils a 20-Day Path to Financial Freedom with EFT and Advanced Ho'oponopono
This powerful guide equips readers with techniques they need to clear limiting beliefs, cultivate a wealth mindset, and ultimately achieve financial freedom.
Beliefs are the fuel that run your choices, and ultimately your experiences.”PALMDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you tired of feeling trapped by financial limitations? Do you suspect hidden beliefs are sabotaging your ability to achieve financial security? If so, Dr. Jacent M Mpalyenkana, PhD, MBA, has a powerful solution for you. Their groundbreaking new book, Awaken Abundance Within: Your 20-Day Guide to Financial Freedom with EFT, and Advanced Ho'oponopono, equips readers with the tools and techniques they need to break free from self-imposed constraints and step into a life of financial freedom and prosperity.
— Dr. Jacent M Mpalyenkana, PhD, MBA
More Than Just Financial Planning: A Transformational Journey
Awaken Abundance Within goes beyond traditional financial planning by addressing the root cause of financial struggles – our subconscious beliefs about money. This book is more than just a guide; it's a transformational coaching and spiritual counseling program designed to lead readers to uncover the hidden negative stories that secretly block creativity, purposefulness, focus, clarity, and consistent productivity.
Unveiling the Hidden: Identify and Release Limiting Beliefs
Through guided exercises and self-reflection prompts, readers will embark on a 20-day journey of self-discovery, uncovering the hidden beliefs and negative experiences that are holding them back from financial success. Awaken Abundance Within equips readers with the tools to:
~ Unmask Hidden Money Blocks: Identify the subconscious narratives that sabotage financial well-being.
Cultivate Gratitude and Abundance: Shift your perspective from scarcity to abundance, a mindset essential for attracting wealth.
~ Reprogram Your Subconscious for Prosperity: Utilize powerful Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) tapping exercises to release negative emotions and limiting beliefs associated with money.
~Develop Healthy Financial Habits: Learn practical strategies for budgeting, saving, and creating a healthy relationship with money.
The Power of Combining EFT and Ho'oponopono
Awaken Abundance Within takes a holistic approach, unlike traditional financial planning that focuses solely on external strategies. EFT, also known as tapping, addresses the emotional underpinnings of financial struggles. Ho'oponopono, an ancient Hawaiian practice that focuses on forgiveness, gratitude, and taking responsibility, helps to clear negative energy and create a space for abundance to flow. By combining these powerful practices, Dr. Mpalyenkana offers a truly transformative approach to financial empowerment.
Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana, PhD, MBA, states, "Our financial reality is a reflection of our inner-world states. By clearing limiting beliefs and cultivating a mindset of abundance, we can unlock our true financial potential."
Awaken Abundance Within is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to:
~ Overcome financial fears and limiting beliefs.
~ Improve their relationship with money and break free from unhealthy spending habits.
~ Set and achieve clear financial goals, build wealth, and live a life of abundance.
~ Experience the profound healing and personal growth that comes from aligning your mind, body, and spirit with your financial desires.
About the Author
Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana is a leading authority on holistic financial wellness. With a background in psychology, spirituality, philosophy, and a deep understanding of the mind-body-spirit connection, Dr. Mpalyenkana empowers individuals to overcome emotional and financial limitations. Combining an MBA with expertise in various fields, Dr. Mpalyenkana's compassionate guidance and proven techniques help clients achieve lasting financial prosperity and experience the joy and fulfillment that comes with living an abundant life.
Awaken Abundance Within: Your 20-Day Guide to Financial Freedom with EFT, and Advanced Ho'oponopono is available now amazon in Paperback, Kindle, and Audio formats.
Dr. Jacent M Mpalyenkana
Tap The Good Consultancy
+1 818-862-1182
