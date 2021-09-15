21 Days of Counseling and Affirmative Prayer, Using the Mirror Method to Command Your Life Back to Divine Order

Front cover Author picture

21 Days of Counseling and Affirmative Prayer, Using the Mirror Method to Cleanse Your Subconscious Mind, and Then Command Your Life Back to Order.

The conversations you have with yourself should be rich and positive enough to transcend and dispel the ever brewing negativity in your external world” — Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana-Murray

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A mirror will never change the image in front of it. If you want the image in the mirror to change, change the image… don’t break the mirror.Just like the image in the mirror, our experiences, both inwardly and outwardly, are reflections of the programs in our subconscious minds. The subconscious mind is the storage of our behavior, beliefs, actions, thought-patterns, decision-making patterns, and experiences. When we want to change our experiences, we have to change the programs in our subconscious minds.The questions then are, do your experiences mirror positive prompters in your subconscious mind? What information and programs are you storing in your subconscious mind, and how are they affecting your experiences? What do you believe should change to make your life more blissful?Note that we are not our experiences; we are not our subconscious or conscious minds, or anything else we have or do. We are souls supported by the spirit of God. When we remember who we are and acknowledge that truth, we recognize that we are equipped with the authority and power to command anything in our lives to change as we please.Quote: “Don't wait for the green light: you are the green light." ~ Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana-Murray, PhD. MBA.Short Author BioDr. Jacent Mpalyenkana-Murray, is an ordained minister, a spiritual counselor, transformational coach, a qualified speaker and published author of 9 books. She is also the founder of Tap The Good Consultancy, where she offers spiritual counseling and transformational coaching services to her clients.Book InfoCommand: 21 Days of Counseling and Affirmative Prayers to Cleanse Your Subconscious Mind and Command Your Life back to Divine Order, is a book rooted in biblical wisdom, philosophical disciplines and psychological principles. Every day, you get to denounce the existence of a different negative prompter in your subconscious mind through counseling and affirmative prayers.In the book, is the mirror method explained and combined with affirmations and verses from the bible, which are explained from psychological and philosophical perspectives, and designed to cement your relationship with the God, the Universe or whatever else you deem your higher power to be. You will understand who you are in God, or who God is in you, and how you can use this information to heal your life.After reading the book and doing all the exercises as recommended, you will feel a sense of relief from negative emotions, negative memories, disempowering beliefs and stories that have been blinding your clarity and retarding your progress in life. This book includes detailed counseling sessions for each issue with simple instructions on how to release and let go of all that no longer serve you.Call to ActionGet Your Copy of Command, in Kindle and Paperback from the links belowEbook link - https://www.amazon.com/Command-Counseling-Affirmative-Cleanse-Subconscious-ebook/dp/B099X8NNCN Paperback link - https://www.amazon.com/Command-Counseling-Affirmative-Cleanse-Subconscious/dp/B099TLRHSV/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= Contact DetailsDr. Jacent Mpalyenkana-Murray, PhD, MBAEmail: tapthegood@gmail.com

