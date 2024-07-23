Innovative Conference Provides Ways to End Teacher Burnout
Conference will provide innovative skills to engage challenging students successfully, lessening school violence and teacher burnout.
Implementing the solution-focused approach transforms schools into nurturing environments where discipline issues diminish, and academic success soars.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators worldwide will convene virtually for the 6th Annual Solution Focused School Conference on August 1-2, 2024, to explore innovative strategies for fostering resilient and safe school environments.
Hosted by Dr. Linda Metcalf, this year's theme, "Strong Minds, Safe Schools," highlights the profound impact of the solution focused approach on student engagement and academic success.
Educators, for too long, have only used firm responses that can ignite challenging students, resulting in teachers feeling unsafe and students disengaged. Many challenging students come from horrific home lives where they do not get their emotional or even physical needs met. They come to school with those deficits and act out, only to receive the same response from educators. The result? The students act worse and some become violent.
With increasing teacher shortages and heightened classroom challenges, educators are under unprecedented pressure. Many students face disengagement and isolation, contributing to disruptive behavior and increased risks. The conference aims to address these issues by emphasizing student empowerment and solution focused strategies.
“Educators often lack the training to manage disruptive students effectively, leading to burnout and attrition,” says Dr. Linda Metcalf, best-selling author and conference host. “A supportive school environment is crucial for student success, and our approach equips educators with the tools to create such an environment.”
Event Highlights
Day 1: Sessions include foundational theories, solution focused school counseling, trauma recovery, and classroom management.
● Solution Focused School Counseling Every Day, Every Student
Linda Metcalf - Learn how the solution-focused approach can transform practices in schools for students, teachers, and parents.
● Using the Solution Focused Approach in an Extremely Problem Focused School
Matvey Berkhin et al. - Transformative experiences from challenging school settings in Russia and Montenegro.
● Moving from 'What's the Matter' to 'What Matters'
Haesun Moon - Exploring the impact of meaningful conversations in education.
Day 2: Focus on conversations, neurodiversity, and effective strategies for crises.
● How to Invite Hope to the Conversation
Cher Kretz - Elevating crucial conversations to make a positive impact.
● Playing the Mindsetter Game with Kids and Adults
Gesa Doringer & Tara Gretton - Transforming thinking and actions through a solution focused game.
● Beyond the Screen: Responding Effectively to Suicidal Ideation Using the Student’s Voice
Makenzie Perkins - Strategies for addressing suicidal ideation using the student's voice.
Participants will earn up to 16 Continuing Education Units and have access to exclusive materials. Esteemed speakers include Ben Furman, Anne Rambo, Yasmin Ajmal, Ella de Jong, and more, sharing practical insights and success stories from around the globe.
The Worst Bullies in the Classroom
In April 2024, with her TEDx Talk "Is There a Link Between School Violence and Teacher Bullying?" . Linda Metcalf ignited an important conversation on the significant issue of teacher bullying.
Drawing from personal experiences and professional insights, she discusses the profound impact of negative teacher behaviors on students and the importance of fostering positive teacher-student relationships. This theme aligns with the conference’s focus on creating supportive and safe school environments.
Calling ALL Educators
School counselors, teachers, principals, and administrators are encouraged to attend this transformative event. Register for The Solution Focused School Conference 2024 to learn how to create safer, more engaged classrooms without relying on increased security measures.
“Implementing the solution-focused approach transforms schools into nurturing environments where discipline issues diminish, and academic success soars,” says Dr. Metcalf. “Our conference offers the tools to make this a reality in any school.”
About Dr. Linda Metcalf
Dr. Linda Metcalf is a Professor at Texas Wesleyan University, a licensed professional counselor supervisor, a licensed marriage and family therapist supervisor, a former middle school teacher, and a certified all-level school counselor. She is the best-selling author of "Counseling Toward Solutions" and ten other books. In 2019, she founded Solution Focused Schools Unlimited, guiding schools in creating safer environments through solution-focused training. She also produces the Solution Focused Schools Unlimited podcast.
