Strong Minds, Safe Schools:Transforming Education at the 2024 Solution Focused School Conference
A conference designed to show educators how to create safer schools through better student/educator interactions
Educators often lack the training to manage disruptive students leading to burnout. A supportive school environment is crucial for student success, and gives educators tools to create safe schools.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators worldwide will convene virtually for the 6th Annual Solution Focused School Conference on August 1-2, 2024, to explore innovative strategies for fostering resilient and safe school environments. Hosted by Dr. Linda Metcalf, this year's theme, "Strong Minds, Safe Schools," highlights the profound impact of the solution focused approach on student engagement and academic success.
— Linda Metcalf, M.Ed., Ph.D.
Calling ALL Educators
School counselors, teachers, principals, and administrators are encouraged to attend this transformative event. Register for The Solution Focused School Conference 2024 to learn how to create safer, more engaged classrooms without relying on increased security measures.
“Implementing the solution-focused approach transforms schools into nurturing environments where discipline issues diminish, and academic success soars,” says Dr. Metcalf. “Our conference offers the tools to make this a reality in any school.”
With increasing teacher shortages and heightened classroom challenges, educators are under unprecedented pressure. Many students face disengagement and isolation, contributing to disruptive behavior and increased risks. The conference aims to address these issues by emphasizing student empowerment and solution focused strategies.
In April 2024, with her TEDx Talk ‘The Worst Bullies in the Classroom, Dr. Linda Metcalf ignited an important conversation on the significant issue of teacher bullying. Drawing from personal experiences and professional insights, she discusses the profound impact of negative teacher behaviors on students and the importance of fostering positive teacher-student relationships. This theme aligns with the conference’s focus on creating supportive and safe school environments.
“Educators often lack the training to manage disruptive students effectively, leading to burnout and attrition,” says Dr. Linda Metcalf, best-selling author and conference host. “A supportive school environment is crucial for student success, and our approach equips educators with the tools to create such an environment.”
Event Highlights
Day 1: Sessions include foundational theories, solution focused school counseling, trauma recovery, and classroom management.
● Solution Focused School Counseling Every Day, Every Student
Linda Metcalf - Learn how the solution-focused approach can transform practices in schools for students, teachers, and parents.
● Using the Solution Focused Approach in an Extremely Problem Focused School
Matvey Berkhin et al. - Transformative experiences from challenging school settings in Russia and Montenegro.
● Moving from 'What's the Matter' to 'What Matters'
Haesun Moon - Exploring the impact of meaningful conversations in education.
Day 2: Focus on conversations, neurodiversity, and effective strategies for crises.
● How to Invite Hope to the Conversation
Cher Kretz - Elevating crucial conversations to make a positive impact.
● Playing the Mindsetter Game with Kids and Adults
Gesa Doringer & Tara Gretton - Transforming thinking and actions through a solution focused game.
● Beyond the Screen: Responding Effectively to Suicidal Ideation Using the Student’s Voice
Makenzie Perkins - Strategies for addressing suicidal ideation using the student's voice.
Participants will earn up to 16 Continuing Education Units and have access to exclusive materials. Esteemed speakers include Ben Furman, Anne Rambo, Yasmin Ajmal, Ella de Jong, and more, sharing practical insights and success stories from around the globe.
About Dr. Linda Metcalf
Dr. Linda Metcalf is a Professor at Texas Wesleyan University, a licensed professional counselor supervisor, a licensed marriage and family therapist supervisor, a former middle school teacher, and a certified all-level school counselor. She is the best-selling author of "Counseling Toward Solutions" and ten other books. In 2019, she founded Solution Focused Schools Unlimited, guiding schools in creating safer environments through solution-focused training. She also produces the Solution Focused Schools Unlimited podcast.
