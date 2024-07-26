Zone·ify Adds Shoreline Entertainment Content to Growing Catalog
Free streaming television service zone·ify today announced that it has added a variety of content from renowned content distributor Shoreline Entertainment. Zone·ify, which is available on millions of screens across the United States and Canada is continuing to grow its robust catalog of the films, shorts and Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) networks that make it one of the fastest-growing free streaming services in North America.
“The addition of this terrific content from Shoreline Entertainment to zone·ify is part of our coordinated effort to develop the most robust lineup of any free streaming service available today,” said Zone·tv President, Doug Edwards.
“By combining the industry’s best library with the unmatched capabilities of the zone·ify app, we know that we can deliver the most enjoyable customer experience in free streaming TV.”
A diverse array of Shoreline Entertainment content is available on zone·ify, including a slate of Western films from the 50’s-70’s, faith and family programming and a series of music documentaries featuring world-famous rock’n’roll bands. Zone·ify also secured a slate of films for its rapidly growing multicultural portfolio, ensuring that no matter who you are or what you want to watch, you can find it on zone·ify.
“The sheer breadth of this content is testament to the fiercely independent, customer focused service we are building at zone·ify,” added Edwards. “We care very deeply about films and TV, and we just love sharing it with the world.”
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Videotron, TiVo, Apple TV, NCTC, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, Buckeye Cable and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
All zone·tv press inquiries should be directed to:
Arika Najafi
Zone.tv LLC
mediarelations@zone.tv