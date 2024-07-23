AEC THRIVE Conference Unites AEC Leaders in Austin for Powerful Business Insights
Three days of networking, strategy, and innovative approaches to enhance AEC business and financial performance.NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSMJ Resources is excited to host AEC THRIVE, the premier growth and profitability conference for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. From September 25-27, 2024, key decision-makers will gather at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, for three days of networking, strategy sessions, and insights into improving AEC business and financial performance.
This year's conference promises a unique opportunity to discover successful firms' strategies to boost their performance and profits in an evolving business climate. Attendees can expect to learn:
- New market share strategies as the economy shifts
- Enhanced methods for managing people and project profitability
- Cutting-edge tech strategies to stay ahead of AI and generative design trends
- Innovative approaches to achieve revenue and growth goals using the latest market data
The event will feature keynote sessions from renowned industry leaders:
- Robert Kaplan, Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs and former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, provides insight on the business climate and trends.
- KP Reddy, Founder and CEO of Shadow Ventures discusses advancements in AEC technology, AI, and automation.
- Dr. Melissa Furman speaks on adaptability, grit, and resilience in leadership.
- Don Rheem, a leading authority on employee behavior, shares methods for creating high-performance cultures through neuroscience.
AEC THRIVE also features optional pre-conference workshops, including AEC MarketPRO. The all-new AEC Servant Leadership Workshop, and the AEC A.I. Foundations Workshop, to provide attendees with additional in-depth knowledge and practical skills.
The conference is set to take place at the luxurious JW Marriott Austin, offering a sophisticated setting for this premier event. Attendees can register for the entire conference, individual workshops, or combined packages. For more information and to register, visit PSMJ Resources.
About the Company:
For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted completely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.
