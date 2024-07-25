Participate in R4G to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Earn 2025 Women Tennis Party

Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Earn The Sweetest Trip to Celebrate Women's Month at BNP Tennis Open in Indian Wells www.WomenTennisParty.com Recruiting for Good created Vote for HER 2024; a meaningful gig for pre-teens to discover women politicians who are role models with positive values. www.VoteforHER2024.com Love to Celebrate Women...Attend The Sweetest Dining Party at XUNTOS on August 24th a Pre-Women's Equality Day Celebration www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Love to Celebrate Women...Attend The Sweetest Dining Party at XUNTOS on August 24th a Pre-Women's Equality Day Celebration www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com

Staffing agency uses recruiting placements to fund mentoring program Girls Design Tomorrow; and is rewarding referrals with trips to 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Love to Party for Good? Join The Club! Help Recruiting for Good Support Girls Design Tomorrow and Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to companies and funds Girls Design Tomorrow In 2024/2025 Recruiting for Good will fund 3 community initiatives thru Girls Design Tomorrow; The Sweetest Book Club, Vote for HER 2024, and 'We Use Our Voice for Good.'According to Recruiting for Good and Girls Design Tomorrow Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love creating fulfilling experiences for pre-teens who participate in Girls Design Tomorrow; our meaningful leadership development program!"People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn sweet trip for two to 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (during Women's Month in March). Three sweet days to party; the perfect getaway from LA.How to Earn The Sweetest Women Party 1. Introduce a family member or friend responsible for hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. The staffing agency helps company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person that initiated introduction earns 3 Days to Party at BNP Paribas (Hotel, Fine Dining, and VIP Tix).Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good? Join The Club help us Support Girl and enjoy The Sweetest Rewards!"AboutRecruiting for Good created and sponsors Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program); since 2020. We have served over 100 girls; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Three Community Girl ProgramsGirls create and organize their own Book Clubs; read, share, and do sweet reviews. Recruiting for Good sponsors books and chocolate for 12 months' and club tees too. www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Inspired By 12 Year Old GirlMeaningful gig for girls to discover and report on sweet women politicians running for office in 2024 who are role models with positive values! www.VoteforHER2024.com Good for You + Community Too!Girls interview Women who excel in life; write meaningful stories that inspire and transform the community www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com To Celebrate Women Who are Role Models With Positive Values!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Student Athletes in 2025. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!The Sweetest Women Party; Love to Celebrate Women's Month Differently? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn a trip for two to 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Sweetest 3 Days to Party and Getaway from LA ($1,000 gift card to stay at The Sweetest Hotel, 2 VIP Tickets to Quarterfinals, and 3 $150 gift cards to enjoy Fine Dining including; Nobu located at Indian Wells Tennis Center).Love to Support Women and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girl Causes, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club.Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), 12 Months of Wine (enjoy the best vintage every month selected by LA's Sweetest Woman Sommelier or from a Woman-Owned Winery), and Two VIP Tickets to LA's Best Food Event to Benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand! To Learn more visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA

