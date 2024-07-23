IMPORTANT NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED AEGIS SPECIAL SITUATIONS FUNDS
If Your Financial Advisor Recommended Aegis Special Situations Funds Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating Aegis Capital and financial advisors who recommended investments in Aegis Special Situations Funds. The law firm urges investors who suffered losses in Aegis’ Special Situations Funds due to recommendations by their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation into Aegis Capital’s Special Situations Funds, a series of private placement offerings which have collectively raised approximately $350 million, and are structured to invest in mid- or late-stage pre-IPO technology and services companies. The strategy behind Aegis’ Special Situations Funds is to purchase securities from issuer shareholders. This can be done directly from the shareholders or through direct private placement transactions.
If your financial advisor recommended unsuitable investments in any Aegis Capital funds based on your investment profile, or disregarded your risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations, you may be entitled to a financial recovery through FINRA arbitration.
The primary funds formed by Aegis under its Special Situations Funds include the following:
- Aegis Special Situations Fund LLC
- Aegis Special Situations Fund II
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund
KlaymanToskes is investigating the following Aegis Special Situations Funds:
Aegis Special Situations Fund: Total Amount Raised:
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund LLC – Series MedTech IV (Acquyre Biosciences. Inc.) $4.8 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech V (Cordio Medical Ltd.) $11.6 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech VI (Pristine Surgical LLC) $11.1 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Medtech VI (Pristine Surgical) $4.2 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech VII (Orchestra BioMed Inc) $4.3 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech VIII (GT Metabolic Solutions, Inc.) $4.2 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Medtech VIII (GT Metabolic Solutions Inc.) $2.3 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Aerospace III (Axiom Space) $10.9 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech IX (Diasome Inc.) $8.7 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech X (Momentis Surgical Ltd.) $5.9 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Agritech II (Indigo Ag, Inc.) $9.6 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Agritech II (Indigo Ag, Inc.) $5.1 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Fintech I (Chime) $11.5 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Aerospace II (World View Enterprises, Inc.) $4.4 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech IV (Aquyre Biosciences, Inc.) $13.4 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Big Data II (ThoughtSpot, Inc.) $14.1 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech V (Cordio Medical, Ltd.) $10.3 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech VI (Pristine Surgical, LLC) $5.6 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series HealthTech I (ZocDoc, Inc.) $11.8 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Fintech III (Kraken) $11.5 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech I (DermaSensor, Inc.) $4.9 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Digital Freight Network I (Convoy) $10.6 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Education II (Coursera) $5.2 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech II (Momentis Surgical Ltd.) $17.9 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Medtech III (QinFlow) $7.8 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Aerospace I (SpaceX) $5.2 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Aerospace I (SpaceX) $2.2 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Big Data I (Palantir Technologies) $9.4 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Plant Protein I (Impossible Foods Inc.) $5.2 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Plant Protein I (Impossible Foods Inc.) $9.7 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Hospitality I (Airbnb, Inc.) $2.4 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Agritech I (Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.) $4.9 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Agritech I (Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.)$5.7 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Fantasy Sports I (DraftKings Inc.) $3.6 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund LLC, Series Rideshare I (DiDi Chuxing Technology Co.) $10.7 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series Education I (Udacity, Inc.) $3.5 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund, LLC- Series DNA I (23andMe) $5.3 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Hospitality I (Airbnb, Inc.) $8.1 million
- Aegis Special Situations QP Fund, LLC- Series Rideshare I (DiDi Chuxing Technology Co.) $5.8 million
- Aegis Special Situations Fund II, LLC – Series Rideshare I (Lyft, Inc.) $11.8 million
Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, failure to act in their customers’ best interest, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.
If you suffered investment losses as a result of a recommendation to purchase Aegis Special Situations Funds by your brokerage firm/financial advisor, contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Steven D. Toskes, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
investigations@klaymantoskes.com