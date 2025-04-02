URGENT ALERT FOR GWG INVESTORS: BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE CONFIRMS NEAR-TOTAL WIPEOUT FOR 26,000 L BONDHOLDERS

KlaymanToskes Urges GWG Investors to Pursue FINRA Arbitration Claims Against Brokerage Firms After Trustee Report Reveals Near-Total Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an urgent update for GWG L Bond investors following a devastating new development released by the GWG Wind Down Trust (“WDT”). According to an official report issued last night, the WDT trustee confirmed only approximately $3 million in net assets remain to be divided among roughly 26,000 GWG L Bondholders. An equal split would mean only about $115 per investor, and proportional division indicates many investors may receive no recovery at all. If you suffered losses in GWG L Bonds , contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 to discuss your potential recovery options.This latest announcement (Case No. 22-90032) indicates GWG investors are facing even steeper losses than previously disclosed. KlaymanToskes continues to lead nationwide efforts to recover investor losses through FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms responsible for recommending GWG L Bond investments.The brokerage firms being pursued by KlaymanToskes on behalf of investors include the following: Western International Securities, Centaurus Financial, Emerson Equity, Newbridge Securities, Westpark Capital, American Trust Investment Services, Moloney Securities, Ausdal Financial Partners, Arete Wealth Management, NI Advisors, Cabot Lodge Securities, Madison Avenue Securities, Lifemark Securities, and other brokerage firms across the country.If you suffered losses in GWG L Bonds due to recommendations by your brokerage firm/financial advisor, contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

