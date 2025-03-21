GWG INVESTORS FACE MAJOR LOSSES AS NEW BANKRUPTCY SETTLEMENT OFFERS JUST PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR

KlaymanToskes Continues Representing GWG Investors Against Brokerage Firms Who Sold GWG L Bonds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes continues representing GWG L Bond investors nationwide as new developments confirm that bondholders will recover only approximately three cents on the dollar from GWG’s bankruptcy proceedings. Many investors were misled into believing L Bonds were low-risk, secure investments, when in actuality, GWG L Bonds were high-risk and considered unsuitable for many investors. If you suffered losses in GWG L Bonds, contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 to discuss your potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes has been at the forefront of the fight for GWG L Bondholders since the collapse of GWG Holdings, and continues to represent GWG investors around the nation in FINRA arbitration claims. Nearly three years after GWG filed for bankruptcy (Case No. 22-90032), the GWG Wind Down Trust has confirmed that L Bondholders will receive only approximately three cents for every dollar invested after deductions. To put this into perspective, a $100,000 investment in GWG L Bonds would yield approximately $3,000 in recovery from the bankruptcy—a devastating financial loss for thousands of investors.Now that the GWG bankruptcy court’s recovery is clear, time is of the essence for investors to act. Recoveries in FINRA arbitration claims generally yield greater results for investors when compared to other avenues of financial recovery. Our law firm is pursuing many FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms that recommended these risky investments to investors. The brokerage firms being pursued by KlaymanToskes on behalf of investors around the country include the following:Western International Securities, Centaurus Financial, Emerson Equity, Newbridge Securities, Westpark Capital, American Trust Investment Services, Moloney Securities, Ausdal Financial Partners, Arete Wealth Management, NI Advisors, Cabot Lodge Securities, Madison Avenue Securities, Lifemark Securities, and other brokerage firms across the country.If you suffered losses in GWG L Bonds due to unsuitable recommendations by your brokerage firm/financial advisor, contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

