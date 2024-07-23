The P3 Group, Inc. acquires the 122-acre Cypress View Golf Course and Announces Multi-Million rebranding
The P3 Group, Inc. acquires the 122-acre Cypress View Golf Course and Announces Multi-Million rebranding to Brownstone Country Club & Resort.MARION, ARKANSAS, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The P3 Group, Inc., a leading investment and real estate development firm, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Cypress View Golf Course in Marion, Arkansas. This prestigious property will undergo an extensive rebranding and transformation, reemerging as the Brownstone Country Club & Resort with a multi-million capital improvement plan.
Dee Brown, President & CEO of The P3 Group, Inc. said, “I’m elated to become the first African American in the state of Arkansas to own a golf and country club. This acquisition also places me among a small elite group of African American owners nationally. Brownstone Country Club & Resort currently has approximately 300 members and I look forward to deploying the resources and creating the experience that will see our membership soar. We will also continue to allow public access to our facilities in an effort to enhance the quality of life of those who patronize us.”
The redevelopment plans for Brownstone Country Club & Resort include the construction of a luxury RV resort, 25 pickle ball courts, and enhancing the facilities and elevating the overall guest experience to new heights. The resort will feature a full-service restaurant, Hole In One Grill, as well as feature premium cigars and Dee Brown’s premium sipping Tequila, Self Made Dee Brown CEO. This transformation is part of Dee Brown’s vision to create a regional and national premier destination for both relaxation and recreation. Brownstone Country Club & Resort will remain open and continue to serve its members and the public during the transformation.
In a strategic move to expand its network and enrich the services offered, The P3 Group, Inc. has hired the Sport Facilities Company (SFC) to operate the 122-acre resort. SFC brings a wealth of knowledge, systems, and connections to the project. SFC operates more than 60 high profile sports facilities nationally.
“We are excited to embark on this journey of transformation and growth with the Brownstone Country Club & Resort,” said Dee Brown. “Our commitment to excellence and innovation will position Brownstone as a premier sporting and relaxation destination in Marion and beyond. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience this new era of luxury.”
ABOUT BROWNSTONE COUNTRY CLUB & RESORT
Nestled in the heart of serene landscapes, Brownstone Country Club & Resort offers a quintessential blend of luxury, leisure, and adventure. This premier destination caters to every age and preference, making it a perfect getaway or a majestic venue for grand events.
Brownstone Country Club & Resort is where elegance meets nature, offering a sophisticated escape with endless activities and top-notch services. Whether you’re looking to perfect your golf swing, play a spirited game of pickleball, relax in luxurious surroundings, or plan an unforgettable getaway at our RV Resort, Brownstone is your ideal destination. Brownstone Country Club & Resort, LLC is set to transform an existing golf course into a premier sports tourism destination. This revitalized facility will blend traditional golf with a wide array of recreational amenities, catering to diverse leisure and competitive interests.
ABOUT DEE BROWN
Dee Brown is a multifaceted entrepreneur, award-winning producer, director, writer, author, talk show host, and philanthropist. He is the Founder and CEO of The P3 Group, Inc., the nation’s largest African American-owned, public-private partnership real estate development firm. He also serves as the Founder & Chairman Emeritus of the nonprofit Brown Foundation Community Development Corporation.
Dee holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis, an MBA from Bethel University, and numerous professional certifications. He is a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the NAACP, Producers Guild of America, National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences, the International Documentary Association and Entrepreneur Leadership Network. He also serves on the board of directors for the U.S. Minority Contractor’s Association Arkansas & Tennessee region. Dee also serves on the Documentary and Nonfictional Committee for the Producers Guild of America.
