VIP Premiere of “Tiger Run: The Untold Story” featuring Deion Sanders and James Houston IV
Experience the exclusive VIP Premiere of the much-anticipated documentary *Tiger Run: The Untold Story* at B&B Theatre North Park 14 on March 13, 2024RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the exclusive VIP Premiere of the much-anticipated documentary *Tiger Run: The Untold Story* at B&B Theatre North Park 14 on March 13, 2024 at 6:00pm CST. This event is to be a red-letter day for sports enthusiasts and documentary aficionados alike.
Hosted by the film's powerhouse producers, Dee Brown, CEO, and Omarosa, the premiere shines a spotlight on the awe-inspiring narratives of former Jackson State University (JSU) football standouts, including James Houston IV, Keith Corbin, Warren Newman, Keonte Hampton, Al Young, and CJ Holmes. These remarkable individuals have transcended the realm of collegiate athletics, demonstrating remarkable ambition, unwavering resilience, and stunning triumphs, both on and off the field.
The evening takes an exciting turn as the Detroit Lions' very own James Houston IV, a stellar athlete and former JSU star, graces the premiere, bringing an added layer of star power and authenticity to the event.
The premiere is not only a showcase of the film but also an opportunity for meaningful engagement. Attendees are invited to stay after the screening for an exclusive Q&A session with the stars themselves. This is a perfect chance to delve deeper into their stories, ask burning questions, and gain a unique perspective on the life of a collegiate athlete turned professional.
Details of the VIP Premiere are as follows:
- **Date:** March 13, 2024
- **Time:** 6 PM
- **Location:** B&B Theatre North Park 14, Ridgeland, MS
Admission to this one-of-a-kind event is complimentary, but space is limited. Secure a FREE ticket immediately to ensure you don't miss out on being a part of this extraordinary legacy.
Join us for an evening of inspiration, celebration, and an exclusive first look at *Tiger Run: The Untold Story*. We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable premiere where the legends of JSU football come to life.
