Sit and Stay Resort Honored with 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit and Stay Resort, a cherished destination for dog lovers, has been awarded the 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. This esteemed accolade, driven by votes from enthusiastic customers, highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional canine care and services.
Lisa Horton, the visionary behind Sit and Stay Resort, boasts over three decades of expertise in animal care and behavior modification. A graduate of the West Virginia Canine College, Lisa’s illustrious career began as Director of Operations at the Chenango County SPCA in New York. Her extensive work with rescue organizations and local dog clinics underscores her reputation as a compassionate and knowledgeable caregiver.
"Every dog deserves a loving environment and the best care possible," says Lisa Horton. "At Sit and Stay Resort, we aim to provide just that, ensuring every dog feels at home and receives the attention they need.”
More than just a boarding facility, Sit and Stay Resort is a sanctuary where dogs can enjoy a comprehensive range of services, including training and spa services. Lisa’s hands-on approach ensures that each dog receives personalized care, with her own dogs playing a crucial role in creating a welcoming and comforting atmosphere for new arrivals.
Under Lisa’s leadership, Sit and Stay Resort’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in the ongoing training and development of its staff. The team stays abreast of the latest techniques in training, boarding, and spa services, ensuring that every dog receives the best possible care. In 2024, the resort introduced their newly renovated luxury suites. These suites feature private, climate-controlled yards, offering unparalleled comfort and convenience for canine guests. These state-of-the-art suites, along with continuous upgrades, are designed to enhance the dogs’ stay, providing an exceptional experience that caters to their every need.
Receiving the Best of South Carolina Regional Award is a reflection of the trust and appreciation from the community Sit and Stay Resort serves. The recognition from the Best of South Carolina Awards, as featured on guidetosouthcarolina.com, places Sit and Stay Resort among the region’s elite.
The success of Sit and Stay Resort is a narrative of passion, expertise, and community support. Lisa Horton’s vision and dedication have created a sanctuary where dogs can thrive, and their owners can have peace of mind knowing their pets are in the best hands. As the resort continues to grow and evolve, it remains a beacon of excellence in the world of canine care.
For those interested in experiencing the exceptional care and services that earned Sit and Stay Resort its prestigious award, a visit to the facility is highly recommended. From luxurious accommodations to comprehensive training and spa services, there’s something for every dog to enjoy.
