The Society for UAP Studies Hosts an Online Conference on the Scope of Contemporary UAP Studies

“Varieties and Trajectories of Contemporary UAP Studies” to Explore Interdisciplinary Approaches to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

The ‘Varieties and Trajectories of Contemporary UAP Studies’ conference represents a significant convergence of minds interested in the study of UAPs.”
— Dr. Mike Cifone, President of the Society for UAP Studies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for UAP Studies, an organization dedicated to the academic exploration of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), is thrilled to announce its upcoming online conference entitled “Varieties and Trajectories of Contemporary UAP Studies.” This event will take place from August 16th to 18th and will present and discuss the results of ongoing research projects on UAP.

The study of UAPs is evolving. No longer regarded as suspicious activities of independent researchers confined to the realm of speculation, recent years have seen a growing number of scholars from the humanities, social sciences, and the natural sciences turn their attention to the topic, leading to a surge in serious academic inquiry. This new wave of interest is fueled by a desire to understand the implications of the reported incidents and their impact across various disciplines. “The ‘Varieties and Trajectories of Contemporary UAP Studies’ conference represents a significant convergence of minds interested in the study of UAPs,” said Dr. Mike Cifone, President of the Society for UAP Studies. “We are bringing together experts from diverse fields to share insights and advance the dialogue on this enigmatic subject.”

The conference will feature plenary sessions across a wide array of disciplines. Speakers represent an international coalition of scholars and practitioners who study the phenomenon from their specific fields of research. Plenary talks will range from anthropological, philosophical and religious studies perspectives on UAP, to current work being done by physical scientists and engineers involved in establishing rigorous observational protocols and techniques for capturing the physical signatures of UAP.

Key highlights of this year’s conference talks include:

• Dr Brenda Denzler –“The Discovery of Other Intelligent Life”
• Dr Betrand Méheust – “The Problem of Elusiveness”
• Prof Gretchen Stahlman – “Information and Communication Ecosystems of UAP Studies”
• Prof Wes Watters (Galileo Project) – “Detection and Characterization of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Using Ground-based Observatories and Satellite Imagery”
• Prof. Travis Dumsday – “Understanding UAPs: Surveying Some Non-Naturalist Ontologies”
• And more!

This virtual gathering is expected to attract scholars, scientists, technologists, and enthusiasts from around the world, providing a collaborative platform for sharing knowledge and fostering innovation in the field of UAP studies.

For more information about the conference and to register, please visit the Society for UAP Studies website at https://www.societyforuapstudies.org/uap-studies-conference-summer-2024

About The Society for UAP Studies:

Founded with the mission to promote academic discourse on the methodology, epistemology, and philosophy regarding unidentified aerospace (or anomalous) phenomena, The Society for UAP Studies is comprised of humanists, social and physical scientists, academics, and professionals. The Society is committed to applying rigorous scientific principles and methodologies to the study of UAP, contributing to a greater understanding of these phenomena and their implications for humanity.
________________________________________

This press release was distributed by the Society for UAP Studies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of UAP research through interdisciplinary collaboration and scientific inquiry.

For further inquiries, please contact the Director (director@societyforuapstudies.org), or one of our event coordinators listed below.

Dr. Joshua Pierson

Conference Communications Coordinator, The Society for UAP Studies

Phone: 910-229-9426

Email: joshua.pierson@societyforuapstudies.org

#####

About

Located in the Washington, DC-area, Solve Advocacy is a first-of-its-kind consulting firm dedicated to clients in the edge sciences. We create transformational outcomes through public relations, strategic communications, issue advocacy, and media strategy for difficult subject areas.

