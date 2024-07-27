Danny & Ron’s Rescue Wins Prestigious 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
REMBERT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny & Ron’s Rescue, a beacon of hope for neglected and abused dogs, has been honored with the esteemed 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This accolade underscores the profound impact and unwavering dedication of founders Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta in their mission to rescue and rehabilitate voiceless animals.
Danny & Ron’s Rescue began in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, transforming a heartfelt response to disaster into a comprehensive rescue mission. Today, they save puppy mill dogs, bait dogs from dog-fighting rings, and shelter dogs facing euthanasia. Their South Carolina home serves as a sanctuary, where each dog receives medical care, grooming, and the love of a family.
“We speak for helpless animals that have no voice,” says Danny. “Since our beginnings after Hurricane Katrina, our outreach has grown to heights we never imagined. We are rescuing dogs from all sorts of dire situations and providing them with the love and care they deserve.”
Danny & Ron’s Rescue stands out for its personal touch. Dogs are integrated into their home environment, receiving organic food, cozy beds, and the warmth of human interaction. “An abused or neglected dog can only recover and learn to trust again in a loving home,” Ron notes. This unique approach prepares dogs for adoption and a life with a loving family.
The Best of South Carolina Award, voted by their supporters, is a testament to the community’s recognition of their exceptional dedication. Beyond rescue, Danny & Ron’s Rescue delivers pet food and supplies to over 48 elderly people living in poverty, while also covering medical bills for their dogs.
“We have rescued dogs from junkyards and shelters, freed animals chained to trees and living in small cages and saved abandoned pets living on the streets. Our mission is driven by a simple belief: every dog deserves a loving home,” Danny shares.
Danny & Ron’s Rescue is not just about saving dogs; it’s about transforming lives. The Best of South Carolina Award is a well-deserved recognition of their extraordinary work and the unwavering support of the community.
Danny & Ron’s Rescue
