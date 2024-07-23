Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded Option Year 1 to Continue Supporting DoD Safety and Occupational Health Program

Johnstown, PA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded a first option year contract from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health (OUSD [P&R] FSOH). This award was made under a full and open competitively bid contract awarded in June 2023.

Under this most recent contract, CTC will continue to provide management, analytical, and technical support for a comprehensive safety and occupational health program. CTC has been dedicated to this effort for the OUSD (P&R) FSOH for the past 18 years, working with the FSOH client to reduce mishaps, injuries, and occupational illness risks. CTC’s ongoing support has helped foster an enduring safety culture and improve readiness across the Department of Defense (DoD). This effort includes additional funding for a study for “Recommending Improvements And Efficiencies To DoD’s Private Motor Vehicle Safety Program.”

The DoD recognizes the critical importance of safety in maintaining the effectiveness and readiness of the force. By committing to minimizing avoidable losses, the DoD aims to ensure the well-being of its personnel and enhance overall operational readiness.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health," said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., CTC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "CTC remains committed to providing valuable support to enhance safety and occupational health within the Department of Defense."

