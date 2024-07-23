Attention anglers- Palisades Dam boat ramp and Palisades Creek boat ramp and campground closing for paving project

Palisades Dam boat ramp and Palisades Creek boat ramp and campground are going to be closed starting Monday, July 29, to Friday, Aug 9, for paving. The first week is for the work to be completed and the second week is for the asphalt to cure and harden.

We apologize for the inconvenience but hope anglers will enjoy the improvements being made to these access sites once they are completed. This project is funded by day use fees collected from access sites along the South Fork Snake River. For questions about the project please call the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office 208-524-7505 or the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Office 208-525-7290