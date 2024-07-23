Palestine: IFJ and PJS launch first media solidarity centre in Khan Younis

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) will launch its first solidarity centre on 23 July in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The launch, which was made possible with the support of the Norsk Journalistlag in Norway and UNIFOR Social Fund in Canada, will provide media professionals with a long-awaited space to work safely and continue to provide the world with reports on the ongoing war in Gaza.

The official launch of the Media Solidarity Center will take place at 4pm CET in Khan Younis and will be live broadcasted on PJS' facebook page.

Preparations are in full swing for the opening of the PJS and IFJ Media Solidarity Centre’in Masi Khanyounes on 23 July 2024. © PJS

The Solidarity Centre, which will provide full internet and power connection, will include 10 workstations equipped with laptops. Additional space will be dedicated to small meetings. The centre will also serve as a PJS office to provide support for its members. It will allow the PJS, the IFJ and their partners to organise various events and training in support of journalists and media in Gaza.

Tim Dawson, IFJ deputy general secretary said:

“The solidarity centre is vital to support our colleagues on the ground. The centre will offer journalists a vital lifeline to work in Khan Younis. We are very thankful to NJ in Norway and UNIFOR Social Fund in Canada for their valuable support.”

To date, at least 117 media professionals have been killed during the war in Gaza.

The IFJ and the PJS will continue to fundraise for developing other solidarity centers in the Gaza strip. Another center is already underway in the central region of Gaza with the support of UNESCO.

