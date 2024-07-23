Practice Growth Acceleration 'A.I.' Challenge for Holistic Healthcare Practices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulan Nutritional Systems and Effective Practice Management are collaborating to present the Practice Growth Acceleration “A.I.” Challenge, an online event on August 2nd and 3rd, 2024. This two-day event will empower holistic health professionals with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) tools and strategies, ensuring they stay at the forefront of industry advancements.
In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, A.I. integration is crucial for holistic practices aiming to thrive. This challenge will provide valuable insights into how AI can streamline marketing strategies, enhance client experiences, and drive business growth.
Participants will gain understanding, expertise, and hands-on experience with AI applications that can revolutionize their practices. The event will cover the key components that must be present in any successful branding and marketing campaign – the A.T.L.A.S blueprint:
• Audience: By collecting and analyzing data related to demographics, interests, behaviors, and more, AI can identify patterns and trends that give practitioners insights into who their perfect audience is and how to find them.
• Traffic: Learn AI-driven methods to attract people who are looking for the services you provide.
• Leads: Discover the AI tools that can increase the number of qualified and interested people who ask for information.
• Authority: Authority refers to the credibility and trustworthiness of your brand. This is vital both on and offline. AI tools can help you increase your authority.
• Sales: Refine your sales approach using AI for higher conversion rates
AI can automate marketing and intake processes, freeing up time to focus on client care when implemented correctly.
This training is relevant for any holistic practitioner, nutrition coach, health coach, or someone looking to grow an existing business. The Practice Growth Acceleration AI Challenge offers a unique opportunity to explore how AI can elevate a holistic practice, whether brick-and-mortar or virtual.
Event Details:
• Dates: August 2-3, 2024
• Time: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM EST
• Location: Virtual/Online
• Price: $198
• Presenter: Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of Ulan Nutritional Systems Inc., Co-founder and CEO of Effective Practice Management.
Register today to secure a seat at the Practice Growth Acceleration AI Challenge.
About Effective Practice Management:
Effective Practice Management aims to provide practice owners with practical and workable systems and solutions that help them grow a successful and sustainable practice.
About Ulan Nutritional Systems:
Ulan Nutritional Systems is dedicated to advancing the practice of holistic health professionals by providing cutting-edge tools, training, and support. We aim to help holistic practice owners expand and bring more holistic solutions to their communities.
