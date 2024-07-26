SolVerus Christian Academy win Honorable Mention at the 2024 Best of South Carolina Awards
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolVerus Christian Academy, a cornerstone of faith-based education, has recently been honored with an Honorable Mention at the 2024 Best of South Carolina Awards. This accolade highlights the academy's significant impact on its community and the unwavering support from its devoted families.
Established as more than just an educational institution, SolVerus Christian Academy fosters an environment where children are nurtured with love, knowledge, and a deep-rooted sense of faith. The name SolVerus, derived from the Latin words "Sol" meaning "only" and "Verus" meaning "truth," embodies the academy's mission to instill "only truth" in its students. "We focus on Christian values centered around a personal relationship with Jesus Christ," says the academy’s founder. This core philosophy is interwoven into every aspect of the school’s operations, creating a holistic approach to child development.
At SolVerus, the educational journey is rich and varied, going beyond traditional methods. The curriculum includes the Abeka program, daily Bible lessons, and prayer, as well as Spanish classes starting at age two. Young learners also explore gardening, participate in Tumbletime, and engage in scientific exploration, which nurtures their curiosity and physical growth. For children aged three to five, the introduction of sign language integrates a modern touch to their learning experience.
Safety and quality are paramount at SolVerus. Each teacher boasts a minimum of two years of experience or certification in Early Childhood Development, ensuring that every child receives expert care and guidance. The entire staff is CPR and First Aid certified, and classrooms are equipped with video monitoring and security doors, providing a secure and monitored environment for students.
To further enrich the children's educational experiences, SolVerus offers in-house summer activities, bringing the excitement of field trips within the academy's safe and controlled environment. Programs like Soccer Shots for young children enhance physical development and enjoyment, underscoring the academy's commitment to a diverse and comprehensive education.
The dedication to making each day meaningful for its students sets SolVerus apart. "We recognize that children learn differently than adults and need teachers who can connect with them at their level. Every day is important in a child’s life," the founder explains. This commitment is reflected in the academy's continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge curriculum, top-notch facilities, and an environment brimming with love and attention.
The Best of South Carolina Awards by Guide to South Carolina celebrates organizations that excel in their fields and make a substantial impact on their communities.
Location: 4317 E. North Street
Greenville, SC 29615
SolVerus Christian Academy
