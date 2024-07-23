FDNY EMS Leadership’s 9/11 responders to headline HMP Global’s 2024 EMS World Expo in Las Vegas

FDNY EMS professionals respond to Ground Zero of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. (Photos by John Peruggia for HMP Global)

New York City EMS leaders to share lessons from Ground Zero and the lasting impact of September 11, 2001 on the EMS community.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City Fire Department (FDNY) EMS leaders will deliver keynote remarks at HMP Global’s 2024 EMS World Expo, sharing lessons learned from Ground Zero and the lasting impacts of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the emergency medical services and first responder community.

EMS World Expo will be held September 9-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The keynote presentation, “The Impact on EMS & Beyond — A Conversation with FDNY EMS Leaders from Ground Zero,” will be held from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 11.

Panelists include FDNY EMS leaders Dr. Glenn Asaeda, Chief Medical Director; Cesar Escobar, Assistant Chief; and John J. Peruggia, retired Chief of EMS. The session will be moderated by Josh Hartman, a 9/11 first responder to the World Trade Center and Senior Vice President, Emergency & Mobile Medicine, HMP Global.

“On September 11, 2001, the largest terror attack to ever occur on U.S. soil took the lives of more than 3,000 people, including more than 400 emergency personnel — not to mention those who continue to lose their lives to illnesses resulting from the attack,” Hartman said. “EMS World is committed to keeping their memories alive, as well as stressing the significance and impact of that day on younger generations of EMS providers as they enter the field.”

The compelling roundtable of current and former FDNY EMS leaders will share first-person accounts of the 9/11 response, share lessons learned from Ground Zero, and review how 9/11 continues to shape the future of EMS and the personnel who deliver it.



Educational Program

Over 35 years, EMS World Expo has developed into the leading education event for EMS professionals around the globe. The 2024 event will feature nine learning tracks, more than 180 sessions, and over 200 leading expert presenters. More than 300 leading vendors will be featured in the Expo Hall, showcasing the latest innovations in EMS.

EMS World Expo is the premier education event where clinical and operational experts from around the globe come together to share innovative research and demonstrate cutting-edge procedures that drive the field of paramedicine and the delivery of emergency medical care forward. It provides the highest-quality education and training for the entire EMS team, including paramedics, firefighters, military medics, physicians, nurses, EMS medical directors, physician assistants, emergency medical technicians, first responders, and EMS managers, officers, administrators, and chiefs.

For more information or to register, visit emsworldexpo.com.



