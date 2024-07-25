Six Individuals from Alliant Energy Receive MEA Awards for Their Contributions in Assisting Individuals in Need
MEA honors Trent Hanks, Michael Wazac, and Robert Rosburg with Life Sustaining Awards, while three others receive Meritorious Service Awards.
The award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society.”BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to recognize Trent Hanks, a line mechanic; Michael Wazac, a combination mechanic apprentice; and Robert Rosburg, a gas foreman at Alliant Energy, with Life Sustaining Awards. All were nominated by Mayuri Farlinger, vice president – customer and community engagement, of Alliant Energy.
Hanks and Wazac were in the process of installing new flood lights near a motel in Cedar Rapids on a cold January day. They observed a young child, approximately eight or nine years old, wandering around in his underwear near the Budget Inn. Concerned for his safety, they searched for a responsible adult, but the child began heading towards a busy four-lane street. Acting quickly, Hanks and Wazac called out to the child to stop, with Wazac approaching him. It was evident that the child had been exposed to the cold for an extended period, as his skin had turned blue. Wazac safely placed the child inside his bucket truck, wrapping him in a coat to keep him warm, while Hanks contacted the local authorities. They ensured the child's comfort and safety until the police arrived and successfully reunited him with his parents.
Rosburg and his colleague were having a meal in the break room when the colleague began experiencing a medical emergency. Rosburg quickly noticed his distress and provided immediate assistance by performing the Heimlich maneuver to help him breathe. Despite the successful removal of the obstruction, the individual continued to experience discomfort and sought further medical attention. Amy Delk, a respected member of the Alliant team and recipient of the 2024 MEA Meritorious Service Award, happened to be present and provided support by accompanying the individual to seek medical evaluation. At the hospital, medical professionals were able to provide the necessary treatment to address the issue and ensure their colleague’s well-being.
Two other Alliant Energy employees were also recognized with Meritorious Service Awards. They are:
• Jack Nauman, line mechanic for helping to extinguish a car fire.
• Adam Hilgart, electric meter technician, for assisting at the scene of a high school fire.
“The award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society,” said John Gann, membership and marketing sr. vice president of MEA. “Their actions are a reflection of their character and the professional development they have received as employees of Alliant Energy.”
Alliant Energy, long time member of MEA, provides regulated energy service to approximately 1 million electric and 425,000 natural gas retail customers across Iowa and Wisconsin.
MEA Life Sustaining Awards are presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another. The MEA Meritorious Service Award recognizes those who have performed actions in the service of another that are commendable. Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at MEAenergy.org/awards.
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.
