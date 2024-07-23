UNITAR and UPEACE Celebrate Graduation of the Class of 2024

23 July 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – Last month, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the University for Peace (UPEACE) celebrated the graduation of the latest cohort of master's students from their joint Masters Degrees: the M.A. in Development Studies and Diplomacy, the M.A. in Gender and Development, the M.A. in International Law and Diplomacy, and the M.A. in International Law and the Settlement of Disputes.

The graduation ceremony, held at the UPEACE campus in San José, Costa Rica, honoured the achievements of the class of 2024 and brought together students from all across the world. The UNITAR-UPEACE joint programmes combine the academic strength of UPEACE with the world-class executive-style training of UNITAR, leading to graduates having gained both theoretical insights and practical skills essential for effective leadership and meaningful contributions in their respective fields. These programmes, designed to accommodate students and professionals at different stages in their careers, were delivered in both online and hybrid formats, and constructed to be highly focused on post-graduate career development.

UNITAR and UPEACE extend their heartfelt congratulations to all graduates for their hard work and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

We invite you to learn more about these programmes here and to follow UNITAR and UPEACE on social media to stay updated about intake and admission information for upcoming editions.