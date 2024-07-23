Safer Food by Alberto March Wins Iron in A' Publishing Industry Awards
Alberto March's Safer Food Recognized for Excellence in Print and Published Media Design by A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Safer Food by Alberto March as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Safer Food within the print industry and design community, acknowledging its outstanding design and contribution to the field.
Safer Food's recognition by the A' Print and Published Media Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the print industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, stakeholders, and the broader print community. By showcasing innovation and utility, Safer Food demonstrates its value and potential impact on the industry.
Safer Food stands out in the market through its unique features and functionality. The design effectively conveys food safety information, incorporating input from technical advisory groups and stakeholders. The report's content is structured by sections, colors, and relevant photographs, engaging the audience and encouraging interest in the proposed policies and actions. The brand identity, including the logo and iconography, reinforces the importance of food safety in the supply chain.
Winning the A' Print and Published Media Design Award serves as motivation for Alberto March and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of food safety communication and design. It highlights the potential for design to make a meaningful impact on public health and safety.
About Alberto March
Alberto March is a talented designer from Spain who has made significant contributions to various social and educational initiatives. From 2008 to 2010, he supported St. Augustine College in Chicago by creating images for the El Puente Gala, an event that raises funds for low-income Latino student scholarships. He also designed for the National Latino AIDS Awareness Day in New York during social campaigns. In 2008, March created the innovative "Flip to Learn" program to assist non-speaking English students in learning irregular verbs, which has been implemented at several educational institutions across the United States.
About The World Health Organization
The World Health Organization (WHO) is a global leader in advancing health and safety efforts, particularly for vulnerable populations. It provides technical support to countries, sets global health standards, aggregates data on worldwide health issues, and serves as a platform for discussions on health-related scientific or policy matters. The WHO has played a leading role in several public health achievements, including the eradication of smallpox, the near-eradication of polio, and the development of an Ebola vaccine. Alberto March has been providing design and layout services for various WHO initiatives, including reports, guidelines, statements, and presentations for the Nutrition Unit, Less Alcohol, and the rapid assistive technology assessment (rATA).
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designated works demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are practical and innovative, satisfying needs and providing fulfillment and positive feelings.
About A' Design Award
The A' Print and Published Media Design Award is a distinguished international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands in the print and published media design industry. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL:
