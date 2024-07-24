FlixSnip Produces Short Film Stories in Partnership with Coldwell Banker
FlixSnip and Coldwell Banker team up to highlight global real estate with captivating short films, furthermore demonstrating FlixSnip's versatility.
This partnership furthermore expands on the idea of providing short-form content that matters and enhances the user’s experience.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlixSnip, the leading platform for premium short-form content, and Coldwell Banker España, a global real estate brand, are excited to announce their new partnership. This collaboration will enable FlixSnip's audience to discover stunning regions and beautiful homes around the world, beginning with captivating locales in Spain and Portugal.
— Sebastien Perioche
You can watch Spanish Homes Short Film Story on this link.
FlixSnip offers a diverse collection of globally acclaimed short-form content, recognized at major film festivals. With videos under 20 minutes, FlixSnip is perfect to Elevate Your Entertainment. This new partnership with Coldwell Banker España will enrich FlixSnip’s library with exclusive properties in unique regions, allowing viewers to virtually explore prime properties and their neighborhoods across the globe.
This timely collaboration follows an 86% rise in digital ad views for long-form videos over the past year. Long-form ads effectively create engaging stories that build trust and highlight a brand's values and unique selling points. They are ideal for promoting complex products or services through thorough tutorials and in-depth demos, providing valuable information to potential clients. The partnership with Coldwell Banker España demonstrates FlixSnip’s platform's versatility in reaching a broad, engaged audience and using immersive storytelling to promote various products and services through documentary-style videos.
"We are thrilled to partner with Coldwell Banker España to bring an entirely new dimension to our content offering," said Sebastien Perioche, FlixSnip’s founder and CEO. "Our audience will now have the opportunity to not only enjoy carefully curated short-form entertainment but also to explore beautiful homes, discover and learn about beautiful regions, starting with the rich and diverse landscapes of Spain. This partnership furthermore expands on the idea of providing short-form content that matters and enhances the user’s experience."
Coldwell Banker is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "By teaming up with FlixSnip, we can reach a broader audience and provide a unique way for people to explore real estate," said François Carriere, CEO at Coldwell Banker España. "We believe that showcasing properties through short-form content is a fantastic way to inspire and engage potential buyers and real estate enthusiasts globally."
FlixSnip’s viewers can look forward to a curated selection of content that highlights the beauty and diversity of different regions, starting with Spain’s vibrant culture, historic architecture, and stunning landscapes. Whether it’s a charming villa in the countryside or a modern apartment in the heart of the city, this new content will provide an immersive viewing experience for those interested in global real estate, but to those into traveling & architectural entertainment, too.
About FlixSnip
FlixSnip is a direct-to-consumer application available in over 25 countries, dedicated to delivering short-form entertainment content designed to Elevate Your Entertainment, all in 20 minutes or less. With a primary focus on curating exclusive, globally sourced content, FlixSnip offers a diverse selection of top-tier, award-winning mini-movies, documentaries, series, and in collaboration with France 24, live news and magazines. The latest update includes the Art & Travel content. This intriguing blend offers viewers a truly unique and personalized viewing experience, catering to a broad spectrum of tastes and preferences. Discover the diverse content selection at: https://www.flixsnip.com/.
IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flixsnip/id6443881875
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flixsnip]
About Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker® is the leading real estate company in the United States. For 117 years, it has set as its core values standards of innovation, expertise and support for its network of advisors and franchisees that are unique and at the forefront of the industry. The group is present in more than 40 countries and has more than 3,000 offices and more than 100,000 real estate advisors worldwide. Coldwell Banker® is the agency that sells the most homes over one million euros. Coldwell Banker España operates in the most important locations of Spain. For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.es.
Sebastien Perioche
Flix Snip Europe J.D.O.O
josipa@flixsnip.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Coldwell Banker España Short Film Story Trailer by FlixSnip Studio