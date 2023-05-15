FlixSnip and SLING TV Partner to Show Award-Winning Mini-Movies and Series
FlixSnip’s extensive collection of award-winning international shorts is now available to US audiences on SLING TV Freestream
Our international, premium mini-movies, series, and documinis are never-before-seen gems for the US audience.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - FlixSnip announces that their curated and award-winning short-form movies, series, and lifestyle segments are now available on SLING TV Freestream. With this partnership, Flix Snip, the app and video-on-demand service, makes it easy for SlingTV users in the United States to enjoy their international mini-movies and series.
Flix Snip offers a wide variety of film genres from around the world that have been awarded at the world's top film festivals, ideal for all ages and audiences. All under 20 minutes in length, Flix Snip’s content is perfect For Life’s Little Breaks℠. From movies and series to lifestyle segments and documinis, Flix Snip’s library is designed for today’s busy lifestyle.
“Our international, premium mini-movies, series, and documinis are never-before-seen gems for the US audience,” said Sebastien Perioche, FlixSnip’s founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to bring them to SLING TV Freestream service, a global leader in current digital and streaming trends.”
The FlixSnip library includes nuggets of cinematic goodness in all genres: thriller, action, drama, horror, comedy, animation, and romance. Watch Oscar-winning pieces, or catch films featuring famous faces like Gerard Depardieu, Lambert Wilson, and Audrey Fleurot, just to name a few. All you need for SLING TV is an Internet-connected IOS or Android or a Samsung, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or other streaming device.
SLING Free is SLING TV's answer to ad-supported free streaming services. The service gives access to more than 100 live channels and more than 40,000 on-demand shows and movies—and now, this extensive list includes all FlixSnip titles. The partnership with SLING TV is yet another expansion that makes this award-winning library of shorts available to a wider audience.
Getting started on SLING TV is simple. Users just go to Sling.com and set up an account, then install the app on a supported device. Once the app is installed, users simply sign in and start watching anywhere in the US, using wired, Wi-Fi, or cellular data.
About FlixSnip
Launched in 2018, FlixSnip is a direct-to-customer app and video-on-demand service that features exclusive, premium, curated, award-winning, short-form movies, series, and documinis designed for Life’s Little Breaks℠. Find out more at FlixSnip.
About SLING TV
SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 800 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, including smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and MGM+. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 300 channels in over 20 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).
