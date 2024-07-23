Celebrating Canadian Cuisine: Food Day Canada Honours Our Farmers, Chefs, and Home Cooks.
Along with 20 other local chefs and restaurants, Food Day Canada’s Honorary Culinary Ambassador, Chef Michael Smith from PEI, will open the event.
Food Day Canada, the national celebration of Canadian cuisine and local ingredients, is excited to announce its launch party in Elora for 2024, "Elora's Longest BBQ." This year's festivities promise to be the biggest and best yet, bringing together chefs, farmers, and food enthusiasts from across the country to honour the rich culinary traditions of Canada and the bounty of our north.
— Chef Jeff Stewart
Launch Party Event Highlights:
• Date & Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm
• Location: Mill Street in Elora and the Jack R. Macdonald Pedestrian Bridge
• Special Guests: Along with 20 other local chefs & restaurants. Food Day Canada’s Honorary Culinary Ambassador Chef Michael Smith from PEI is opening the event and hosting an All-Canadian Oyster bar over the Grand River.
As part of its launch party this year, attendees can look forward to a variety of activities that showcase the diversity and quality of Canadian ingredients. From a farm-to-table focus to beer gardens, the Food School, and the Elora Centre for the Arts Kids Zone, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
Media Alert: Photo Opportunity and Meet the Chefs in Elora.
Media are invited to the official launch of Food Day Canada 2024 at "Elora's Longest BBQ" on July 30 at 3:45 p.m. This photo op will take place at the Mill Street side of the Jack R. MacDonald Bridge, featuring photo opportunities and the chance to meet the chefs and other dignitaries. Contact Jeff Stewart for more information.
“Food Day Canada is a testament to the incredible talent and passion found within our food community in Canada,” said Chef Jeff Stewart at Food Day Canada. “We are proud to celebrate the farmers, fishers, chefs, and food lovers who contribute to our nation’s vibrant food culture. This event is a chance for all Canadians to come together and appreciate the bounty of our north.”
Food Day Canada is a wonderful celebration of Canadian cuisine, culture, and community. Here are some ways you can participate:
1. Cook a Canadian Meal: Prepare a meal using locally sourced ingredients from Canadian farmers. Highlight regional flavours and traditional recipes.
2. Dine at Local Restaurants: Visit restaurants participating in Food Day Canada. Many establishments create special menus featuring Canadian ingredients on this day.
3. Share Your Experience: Post about your Food Day Canada celebration on social media using the hashtag #FoodDayCanada. Share photos, recipes, and stories.
4. Attend Events: Check if there are any Food Day Canada events or activities happening in your area. Attend workshops, tastings, or food festivals.
5. Support Canadian Producers: Buy Canadian products at grocery stores or farmers’ markets. Show appreciation for the hard work of Canadian farmers, fishermen, and food artisans.
Remember, Food Day Canada is all about celebrating our rich culinary heritage and supporting local food communities!
Why Buy Local? Food Day Canada encourages all Canadians to buy local for numerous benefits:
For Your Family:
Healthier Choices: Local food is often fresher and more nutritious since it doesn’t require long-distance transportation or prolonged storage, preserving its vitamins and minerals.
Better Taste: Freshly harvested local produce usually has better flavour and texture, enhancing the overall eating experience for your family.
Food Safety: Local food systems often have more transparent and traceable supply chains, giving you greater confidence in the safety and quality of the food your family consumes.
Educational Opportunities: Engaging with local food systems can provide educational experiences for your family, helping children understand where their food comes from and the importance of healthy eating.
Seasonal Variety: Eating locally encourages seasonal consumption, introducing your family to a variety of foods throughout the year and promoting a more balanced diet.
For Your Community:
Economic Support: Buying local helps sustain local farmers, fishers, and food producers, keeping money within the community and boosting the local economy.
Job Creation: Supporting local food businesses helps create and maintain jobs in the community, contributing to economic stability and growth.
Environmental Impact: Local food production often has a smaller carbon footprint than imported goods, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.
Community Connections: Purchasing directly from farmers’ markets, farm stands, and local stores fosters a sense of community and strengthens relationships between consumers and producers.
Food Security: A robust local food system enhances food security by reducing dependence on distant suppliers and mitigating the risks associated with global supply chain disruptions.
Cultural Preservation: Local food systems help preserve regional culinary traditions and food heritage, contributing to the cultural identity and diversity of the community.
Philanthropy and Support: Many local food producers contribute to community well-being through philanthropy and support for local causes, enhancing the social fabric of the area.
Join the Celebration:
Follow Food Day Canada on social media for the latest updates and sneak peeks leading up to the event. Share your own culinary creations using the hashtag #FoodDayCanada.
• Website: https://fooddaycanada.ca
• Instagram: @FoodDayCanada
• Twitter: @FoodDayCanada
• Facebook: @FoodDay
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to savour the flavours of Canada and connect with fellow food enthusiasts. We look forward to celebrating with you!
About Food Day Canada:
Since its inception, Food Day Canada has been a day to celebrate and enjoy the best of Canadian food. Food Day Canada is an annual event that celebrates Canadian food and the people who produce it. Founded by Anita Stewart, Food Day Canada encourages Canadians to shop, cook, and dine Canadian, celebrating the rich culinary traditions and local ingredients found across the country. Food Day Canada is always hosted to Monday after the first Saturday in August.
Jeff Stewart
Food Day Canada
+1 905-932-2534
info@fooddaycanada.ca
