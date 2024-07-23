Syntec Technology Celebrates Grand Opening Ceremony and Empowers Partners at Regional Seminar in Kuala Lumpur
The establishment of its APAC Operations Center brought an immersive learning and networking experience to serve the growing automation needs of the region.KLANG, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntec Technology, a leading provider of CNC controllers in Asia, successfully concluded its grand opening and three-day regional seminar held in Selangor, Malaysia, from July 23rd to July 25th, 2024. This event, following the establishment of its Asia-Pacific Operations Center in Malaysia in 2024 brought together dealers and system integrators From Southeast Asia and India for an immersive learning and networking experience, solidifying Syntec's commitment to serving the growing automation needs of the region.
This event offers a unique opportunity to:
Celebrating Growth and Collaboration
Syntec celebrated the grand opening of its new factory in Malaysia that served as a platform to unveil significant new plans for the Asia-Pacific market. Over 80 attendees, including industry leaders like Dato’ Hasan Azhari Bin Haji Idris, the CEO of Invest Selangor Berhad, Mr Lin Kai Min, the President of the Asia Taiwanese Chambers Of Commerce, Mr Chew, the Managing Director of EDM Machining Solution Sdn Bhd, and Dr Yeong, the founder & CEO of DF Automation & Robotics, joined Christine Huang, General Management Division Director of Syntec, and Otis Siah, Director of Asia Commercial Division, Syntec, for a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony. By combining local market demands with its technical strengths, Syntec aims to develop more competitive products and services, strengthen its market share in the region and demonstrate its commitment to serving the growing automation needs of Asia-Pacific.
Equipping Partners for Success
Attendees participated in in-depth seminar on Syntec's latest robot arm and Laser Welding technology, gaining valuable knowledge and practical skills through comprehensive presentations and hands-on training. These sessions aimed to empower partners to better promote and support Syntec solutions, ultimately facilitating the region's automation advancements.
Building a Stronger Network
The seminar fostered a vibrant networking environment, allowing dealers and system integrators to connect with colleagues across the region. This exchange of insights and experiences will undoubtedly lead to stronger partnerships and collaboration within the Syntec network.
"We are delighted with the success of the opening ceremony and regional seminar," said Otis Siah, Director of Asia Commercial Division at Syntec Technology. "By equipping our partners with the latest knowledge and fostering valuable connections, we are confident that they will play a crucial role in driving automation adoption across Southeast Asia and India." The seminar's success highlighted Syntec's commitment to innovation and excellence in the manufacturing and automation industry. This further solidifies its position as a leader in the Asia-Pacific market.
For more information about Syntec's products and partnership opportunities, please visit our website www.syntec.com.my or contact us directly. Join us to shape the future!
About Syntec
Syntec Technology, a leading provider of CNC controllers in Asia, boasts a global presence across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Devoted to continual advancements in software and hardware technology for machine tool controllers, Syntec offers key products, including CNC systems, servo drives, and servo motors. Collaborating with its subsidiary, Leantec, the company focuses on industrial robotics, machine tool networking, and automation systems. The Syntec Group provides an Industry 4.0 solution that integrates applications like IIoT, big data, and cloud computing. For more information, visit https://www.syntecclub.com/
