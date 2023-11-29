Syntec Technology Deepens Expertise and Applications in Machinery Industry Fields
Syntec Group solutions are beyond simple arm-based material handling to include quality inspections, troubleshooting, and a comprehensive solution linked with production management systems.
Syntec Group creates a one-stop-shop service and constructs a more flexible and adaptable smart manufacturing solution for the machinery industryHSINCHU, TAIWAN, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC controller is at the heart of an industrial robot and machinery manufacturing. With cutting-edge technology and professional R&D capabilities, Syntec Technology enhances the added value of machine tools.
Based on rapid changes in the industrial environment in recent years, including applications such as 5G, IIoT, robotics and artificial intelligence, cloud computing, laser processing, etc., Syntec established the subsidiary Leantec in 2018 and partnered with Jumbo, creating a new business strategy to offer the completed solution for smart manufacturing.
Peter Tsai, CEO of Syntec Technology, mentioned that the international supply chain faced numerous challenges during the pandemic. Syntec also struggled with market contraction and price competition. The only option was to expand the application areas of their core business — the CNC controller systems. The goal was to leverage this diversification to differentiate from competitors and, consequently, increase revenue.
Unlike Syntec Technology, which provided controller solutions to Taiwan's OEM manufacturers in the machine tool and robotics industries, Leantec focuses more on the needs of end customers in the manufacturing sector. Leantec integrates resources from its robotics intelligence units and collaborates with ecosystem partners, expanding the completeness of its automation solutions. Through collaboration between the parent company and its subsidiary, the Syntec Group aims to create a one-stop-shop service for manufacturing industries, becoming the 'Most Trustworthy Smart Manufacturing Partner' for customers.
To support value-added applications of their products, Syntec Group integrates equipment, information, and data to construct a more flexible and adaptable smart manufacturing solution. This solution is suitable for the production model of small quantities with high diversity and mixed-line manufacturing.
Leantec serves as a system integration platform capable of collaborating with various system integrators. Leveraging the features of open protocols, it packages the SaaS software desired by customers and implements it locally within factories. This resolves concerns for many manufacturing clients reluctant to connect to the cloud due to worries about information security. Simultaneously, it develops intelligent robot units, gradually replacing human labor. Its applications in the manufacturing industry extend beyond simple arm-based material handling to include quality inspections, troubleshooting, and a comprehensive solution linked with production management systems.
Furthermore, in response to the booming new energy, electric vehicles, aerospace, and smart manufacturing markets, driving the machinery industry towards higher value-added products and services, Syntec is actively involved. Believing that market changes also bring opportunities, Syntec is confident that its solutions can contribute significantly to the development of these markets.
Currently, Syntec together with its customer have successfully entered the China new energy vehicle industry with CNC machine tools. They are targeting the advanced smart manufacturing for the next 5 to 10 years. This involves developing solutions that cater to mid-to-high-end markets, and creating applications that are smarter, more open, and more flexible.
In addition, the Syntec Group has introduced a modular solution called 'SynFactory,' enabling customers to easily implement smart manufacturing. Tailored to different factory production types and levels of digitalization, it progressively introduces unit intelligence or data visualization through the integration of Robot Cell and machine networking systems. This approach customizes diverse smart factory solutions for each facility.
The solutions offered by Syntec Group effectively address challenges by providing customized platforms for different scenarios and acquiring equipment information. These platforms can control cross-brand devices, significantly reducing the threshold for system integration and overcoming reliance on manual labor.
About Syntec
Syntec Technology, a leading provider of CNC controllers in Asia, boasts a global presence across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Devoted to continual advancements in software and hardware technology for machine tool controllers, Syntec offers key products including CNC systems, servo drives, and servo motors. Collaborating with its subsidiary, Leantec, the company focuses on industrial robotics, machine tool networking, and automation systems. The Syntec Group provides an Industry 4.0 solution that integrates applications like IIoT, big data, and cloud computing. For more information, visit https://www.syntecclub.com/
