Paris Has The Summer Games ...LA Has The Fashion Games Celebrate to Play Today
Love Looking Good, Feeling Good, and Doing Good? Attend The Fashion Games LA Made to Celebrate You! Every Thursday in LA at The Sweetest Restaurants 5-6pm Enjoy Invite Only Fine Dining Parties www.TheFashionGames.LA
Love Looking Good, Feeling Good, and Doing Good? Attend The Fashion Games LA Made to Celebrate You! Every Thursday in LA at The Sweetest Restaurants 5-6pm Enjoy Invite Only Fine Dining Parties www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
Love Looking Good, Feeling Good, and Doing Good? Attend The Fashion Games LA Launch Party Made to Celebrate You! This Thursday July 25th The Sweetest Brentwood Restaurant Teleferic Barcelona, Enjoy LA's Best Tapas www.TheFashionGames.LA
Recruiting for Good creates meaningful gig for girls to discover women politicians running for office in 2024 who are role models with positive values! www.VoteforHer2024.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring The Fashion Games LA to Celebrate The Best of LA with Dining Parties at The Sweetest Restaurants.
Recruiting for Good created and is co-sponsoring The Fashion Games LA with The Rosé Social Club to Celebrate The Best of LA; thru dining parties at The Sweetest Restaurants in LA. Attendees are required to wear most fashionable hats.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love to create and sponsor fulfilling parties for good! Because, when you love life and work...The Party Never Ends!"
To celebrate The Fashion Games LA; The Rosé Social Club will sponsor invite only dining parties at The Sweetest Restaurants for 10 invited guests every Thursday night in August from 5pm to 6pm.
This Thursday, July 25th at 5pm to 6pm Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA are hosting the sweetest launch party for The Fashion Games LA at Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood. Attendees are required to wear most fashionable hats; and will enjoy LA's Best Tapas.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Look for me at Teleféric Barcelona's Bar; I will be wearing a fedora, and ordering tapas for attendees!"
About
Paris has The Summer Games...LA has The Fashion Games...
Love Looking Good...Feeling Good...and Doing Good...We're Celebrating The Best of LA...Including You!
With invite only dining parties at The Sweetest Restaurants in August every Thursday night 5pm-6pm; sponsored by The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.
Every Monday, Starting with July 29th, we're announcing The Sweetest Restaurant; where fine dining will be sponsored by The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.
To attend need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com exclusive dining parties for 10.
Attendees need to wear their most fashionable hat. To learn more visit www.TheFashionGames.LA RSVP to Celebrate and Play!
Love to Party for Good...Attend The Sweetest Launch Party for The Fashion Games LA...Celebrating The Best of LA...Including You!
Thursday July 25th at 5pm to 6pm Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA are sponsoring LA's Best Tapas
Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Attendees must wear fashionable hats to enjoy tapas. Look for Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos sitting at the bar wearing a fedora; he will be ordering tapas for guests (with fashionable hats).
To Learn More Visit TheFashionGames.LA
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Student Athletes in 2025. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Recruiting for Good created and sponsors Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program); since 2020. We have served over 100 girls; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good creates meaningful gig for girls to discover women politicians running for office in 2024 who are role models with positive values! www.VoteforHer2024.com
Love to Support Women and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girl Causes, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club.
Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), 12 Months of Wine (enjoy the best vintage every month selected by LA's Sweetest Woman Sommelier or from a Woman-Owned Winery), and Two VIP Tickets to LA's Best Food Event to Benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand! To Learn more visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram