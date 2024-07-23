Submit Release
Water and Sanitation conducts public consultations on raw water tariffs, 23 to 26 Jul

The Gauteng Provincial Office of the Department of Water and Sanitation invites members of the media to a three-day public consultation meeting on the proposed raw water use charges for the 2025/26 financial year. 

As it forms part of the Vaal Orange Catchment Management Agency, DWS Gauteng Provincial Office oversees the Vaal and Orange River catchments. 

The consultation meetings will therefore get inputs from various role players within the water sector on the proposed raw water charges. 

Different stakeholders need to be consulted before the final approval by the Minister of Water and Sanitation as mandated by the National Water Act, which states that extensive consultation should be undertaken before an organ of State increases any price of bulk resources supplied to municipalities and municipal entities. 

The media is invited to attend the public consultation meetings as follows:

DAY 1:
Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2024
Venue: MidVaal Water Company, Orkney (North West)
Time: 10h00- 14h00

DAY 2:
Date: Wednesday, 24 July 2024
Venue: The Loft Guesthouse, Bethlehem (Free State)
Time: 10h00- 14h00

DAY 3:
Date: Friday, 26 July 2024
Venue: Southern Sun Pretoria, cnr Stanza Bopape & Beatrix Streets, Arcadia – Pretoria (Gauteng)
Time: 10h00- 14h00

For media confirmations, please contact Sanku Tsunke on 066 299 2915 or tsunkes@dws.gov.za

Media enquiries:
Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation 
Cell: 060 561 8935 

