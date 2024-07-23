Campbelltown man fined over $100,000 for ignoring EPA directions

Mr Mohamad Bader was fined in Campbelltown Court after ignoring a clean-up notice involving the removal and correct disposal of asbestos contaminated waste.

NSW EPA Executive Director Regulatory Practice and Services, Stephen Beaman said the EPA’s extensive investigation, launched in 2019, has been a success with Mr Bader’s prosecution highlighting the seriousness of illegal dumping and the consequences of failing to comply with clean-up notices.

“Our investigation found that Mr Bader was contributing to illegal dumping of asbestos contaminated construction waste at the premises,” Mr Beaman said.

“We take our role of protecting the environment and health of communities very seriously. Illegal dumping threatens the health of our waterways, parklands and beautiful landscapes, and in the case of asbestos, the health of our communities.

“Illegal dumping will not be tolerated. Individuals who choose not to dispose of waste correctly and ignore clean-up notices will face strong regulatory action and large fines.

“This outcome is a great result and we’d like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation.”

The court also ordered Mr Bader to remove all of the waste at the premises within 6 weeks of the court date and to pay the EPA’s legal and investigation costs of more than $30,000.

If you suspect illegal dumping activity in your community, please contact the 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.