Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Overview And Statistics for 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mannan oligosaccharide market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.91 billion in 2023 to $2.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for natural feed additives, growth in livestock production, rising concerns regarding antibiotic resistance, expansion of the animal feed industry, and rise in the incidence of livestock diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mannan oligosaccharide market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic disease, rising consumption of animal-based nutritional products, rising demand for prebiotic ingredients, rising demand for protein-based food products, and increasing per capita income.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Mannan Oligosaccharide Market

The rising consumption of animal based nutritional products is expected to propel the growth of the mannan oligosaccharide market going forward. Animal-based nutritional products refer to food or supplements derived from animal sources that provide essential nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals for human consumption. The rising consumption of animal-based nutritional products can be attributed to various factors, such as perceived nutritional value, cultural and culinary traditions, and urbanization, all of which influence dietary choices and preferences worldwide. Mannan oligosaccharides, which promote intestinal health, strengthen the immune system, and improve growth performance, can be a helpful tool for increasing the sustainable and efficient production of animal-based nutritional products.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mannan oligosaccharide market include Lesaffre International SAS, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Alltech Inc., Lallemand Inc., Novus International Inc., Royal Canin SAS, Pancosma SA, AB Vista Co, JH Biotech Inc., Biorigin LLC, Phileo Lesaffre Animal Care, Titan Biotech Limited, Nutritech International Ltd., Meenakshi Agro Farms.

Major companies operating in the mannan oligosaccharide market are focusing their efforts on introducing innovative solutions, such as non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme products, to address a significant challenge in animal feed efficiency. Non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme products aid in breaking down complex carbohydrates like cellulose and hemicellulose, enhancing the effectiveness of mannan oligosaccharides (MOS) in promoting gut health and nutrient absorption.

Segments:

1) By Type: Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharma Grade

2) By Application: Dietary Supplement, Medical Application, Veterinary Food, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Pet Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mannan oligosaccharide market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mannan oligosaccharide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Definition

Mannan oligosaccharides are natural complex carbohydrates generated from the cell walls of yeast or certain plant sources. They are recognized for their prebiotic qualities, encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive systems of animals. It serves as a feed addition in animal nutrition, boosting gut health and enhancing immunological function.

Mannan Oligosaccharide Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mannan Oligosaccharide Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mannan oligosaccharide market size, mannan oligosaccharide market drivers and trends, mannan oligosaccharide market major players, mannan oligosaccharide competitors' revenues, mannan oligosaccharide market positioning, and mannan oligosaccharide market growth across geographies. The mannan oligosaccharide market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

