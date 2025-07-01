Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Expected To Grow?

On taking a closer look at the meibomian gland dysfunction market size, we find significant growth over recent years. The market, worth $4.13 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $4.42 billion in 2025, reflecting a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This historical growth can be traced back to factors such as rising awareness about dry eye disorders, an increasing aging population, greater screen time across all age groups, a burgeoning prevalence of lifestyle-related eye conditions, and a growing exposure to environmental allergens and irritants.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market?

The upward trend isn’t expected to halt anytime soon. Projections show the meibomian gland dysfunction market size may increase to an impressive $5.74 billion by 2029, indicating a robust CAGR of 6.7%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to factors like the wider adoption of digital lifestyles post-pandemic, a surge in contact lens-related complications, a rising preference for minimally invasive eye procedures, increased use of thermal pulsation therapies, and a focus on personalized eye care. Cutting-edge technology like advancements in meibography imaging, the development of non-invasive monitoring tools, the integration of ophthalmic and dermatological care, machine learning in gland assessment, and innovative lipid-based eye drop formulations are some of the major trends poised to shape the sector during this forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24602&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market?

Adding to the growth narrative is the rising prevalence of eye disease- a potent driver of the meibomian gland dysfunction market. Eye disease, covering any condition or disorder that impairs the eye or visual system, continues to escalate, mainly due to increasing screen time and resultant digital eye strain. Symptoms such as dryness, blurred vision, and long-term retinal damage from prolonged exposure to blue light play a pivotal role, driving the market. MGD adds to the eye disease burden by disrupting tear film stability, increasing risks of ocular surface disorders. For instance, the Association of Optometrists reported that England had 22,552 new certifications for vision impairment in 2022, with specific counts attributed to diabetic eye disease 1,344 cases, glaucoma 3,614 cases, and age-related macular degeneration 10,865 cases.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Share?

The industry terrain boasts a list of formidable entities making a mark in the meibomian gland dysfunction market. These include Johnson And Johnson, Alcon Inc., Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Santen Pharmaceutical, Lumenis Ltd, Topcon Healthcare Solutions Inc., AFT Pharmaceuticals, Sight Sciences Inc., OASIS Medical Inc., OCuSOFT Inc., Novaliq GmbH, Scope Ophthalmics Ltd, Medmont International Pty Ltd, Azura Ophthalmics Ltd, BlephEx LLC, Bruder Healthcare Company, ESW Vision Inc., MiBo Medical Group Inc., and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market?

Innovation continues to be a vital strategy amongst these industry players. A focus on developing novel treatments like prescription eye drop solutions to minimize tear evaporation and relieve dry eye symptoms illustrates this trend. These eye drop solutions, including anti-inflammatory or antibiotic drops, effectively manage meibomian gland dysfunction market by reducing inflammation, unclogging gland blockages, and improving tear film stability. A prime example would be "MIEBO" perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution by Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a pioneering prescription eye drop launched in May 2023 for treating dry eye disease DED. As the only prescription eye drop addressing tear evaporation - the leading cause of DED - MIEBO forms a long-lasting protective layer over the eyes, offering effective relief to those with dry eye symptoms, particularly those grappling with MGD.

How Is The Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Segmented?

The market study delves deep into the segmentation of the meibomian gland dysfunction market, presenting an opportunity to understand its nuances better. This includes categorizations based on:

Treatment Type: Medication, Surgery, Lifestyle Modifications

Dysfunction Type: Obstructive Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, Evaporative Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, and Mixed Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

Disease Severity: Mild Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, Moderate Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, and Severe Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and

End-User: Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Home Care Settings

What Are The Leading Region In The Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market?

Taking a geographic lens, North America emerged as the largest region in the meibomian gland dysfunction market in 2024. The report, however, provides a comprehensive look at the market size and trends across different regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oligonucleotides-therapy-global-market-report

Mannan Oligosaccharide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mannan-oligosaccharide-global-market-report

Mastopexy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mastopexy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company: With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.