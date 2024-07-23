Builders Panel to Streamline New Builds

Release date: 23/07/24

New government-led residential developments will be able to start faster with the creation of a new Builders Panel to remove the need for lengthy tender processes.

From this month, at least 10 construction companies will join a pre-approved shortlist of builders to work on government developments across metropolitan Adelaide.

The new Builders Panel enables Renewal SA to select the right builder for the right job without the need for a protracted tender for every individual project.

Once a builder has been identified from the panel by Renewal SA as having the requisite skills for a particular job, a secondary procurement process will follow prior to the job being awarded.

This is expected to see new residential builds start several months faster.

Selecting a builder from the shortlist will result in improved efficiencies:

Reducing the number of tenderers submitting per project

Reducing the amount of administration and assessment required to judge tenders

Standardising the agreements or contractual arrangements between builders and Renewal SA

Standardising the management of contractors to set clear expectations of responsibilities

Addressing the housing emergency by greatly reducing the amount of time between project scope and dwelling start.

An initiative from the Housing Roadmap, the revised procurement model has been set up following an initial statewide tender to source the list of appropriate builders.

To be considered for the shortlist, builders were asked which categories of dwellings they have experience in, their preferred region to work in and to supply examples of previously completed projects.

The Builders Panel will be used for small to medium residential projects and also applies to affordable and social housing delivered on government sites.

Twenty-five affordable rental homes at Playford Alive will be the first homes constructed using the Builders Panel.

Establishing long-term relationships with approved suppliers or service providers will mitigate risks associated with quality, delivery and performance.

Projects will be delivered via a builder-supplied design or by a Renewal SA concept design provided to the builder.

Builders will agree to a service deed with Renewal SA to verify their capacity to undertake projects they are experienced in and will remain on the panel for three years.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The only way to address the housing crisis is to build more homes faster and the new Builders Panel will enable government-led projects to start quicker.

This is an important initiative from the Housing Roadmap and is another example of how we are pulling every lever to help get more people into new homes.

We are taking action to improve efficiencies and reduce red tape so we can increase the supply of new homes in our State.