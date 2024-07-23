Safer, faster travel with $200 million Morphett Road tram overpass

Morphettville is set to become safer and easier, with the Australian and South Australian Governments each delivering $100 million to remove the tram level crossing at Morphett Road and replace it with a tram overpass.

The project will greatly benefit the 25,600 motorists who drive through the level crossing every day, reducing lengthy delays, particularly during peak times when the boom gates are down for up to 16 minutes each hour.

It will also significantly improve road safety, with 106 crashes and 40 injuries occurring within the project area between 2019 and 2023.

The announcement is part of a wider initiative between the two Labor Governments to heighten road and rail safety across the state.

It follows a $400 million equal funding commitment to remove the tram level crossings at Marion Road and Cross Road, Plympton.

The Tram Grade Separation Projects (TGSP) will be undertaken by the recently-appointed Tram Grade Separation Projects Alliance of McConnell Dowell, CPB Contractors, Arup, Mott MacDonald and sub-Alliance partner Aurecon, together with the South Australian Department for Infrastructure and Transport.

The TGSP Alliance will also rebuild the South Road Tram Overpass at Glandore to accommodate the River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) lowered motorway, as part of the $15.4 billion T2D project.

The level crossing removal projects and South Road tram overpass rebuild will support approximately 1,115 full-time-equivalent jobs per year over the construction period.

As part of the TGSP, the intersections at Marion Road and Cross Road, Marion Road and Anzac Highway, and Morphett Road and Anzac Highway will be also be upgraded, further improving road safety across the network and easing traffic congestion.

The Alliance will complete the works on all the overpasses at the same time to fast-track construction time and reduce the impact on local residents, businesses and commuters.

Major construction is expected to start in late 2024, with the level crossings to be removed by the end of 2025.

To fast-track the works and reduce the impact on local residents, businesses, and road and public transport users, the Glenelg tram line will be temporarily closed for approximately six months in the second half of 2025, allowing the overpasses to be constructed at the same time within the existing corridor.

Trams will still operate between the Entertainment Centre and the city (to South Terrace), as well as between the Entertainment Centre and Botanic Gardens. Substitute buses will be in place between Glenelg and South Terrace.

More information about the partial closure and replacement transport options will be provided at a later date. For the latest updates visit the website.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“Removing the Morphett Road level crossing will improve safety for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians who will benefit from the raising of the Mike Turtur Bikeway crossing of Morphett Road.

“The Albanese Government investment in this project will ensure commuters can benefit from safer, faster trips along these crucial traffic links for years to come.

“This project demonstrates our government’s commitment to supporting more efficient, resilient and integrated traffic and transport solutions for South Australians.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis:

“We know that removing level crossings improves safety and reduces congestion, so I am pleased we can now add the Morphett Road crossing to the list of those being removed to be replaced with a tram overpass.

“These projects will make a huge difference to road users and the local communities, improving safety and reducing congestion, particularly during peak times.

“We’ve also reached a milestone in announcing our Alliance, and I know the Department for Infrastructure and Transport is looking forward to working with McConnell Dowell, CPB Contractors, Arup, Mott MacDonald and Aurecon to deliver this important project.

“We’re working hard to achieve efficient, resilient and integrated traffic and transport solutions for South Australians, and this is the latest example of that.

“The projects will also provide an important boost to the South Australian economy, supporting approximately 1,115 full-time-equivalent jobs per year over the construction period.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost:

“Congestion at these intersections is raised with me constantly when I’m out in the community. That’s why I’m so pleased that the state and federal governments are working together to deliver a practical fix.

“I have been advocating for this because removing the three level crossings – Marion and Cross Roads which are already underway, and now Morphett Road as well - will improve safety for commuters, nearby residents, pedestrians, cyclists and tram drivers, and introduce new, safer and more accessible tram stops.

Attributable to State Member for Gibson Sarah Andrews:

“This is a fantastic announcement to improve safety on Morphett Rd and reduce congestion.

"When speaking with community members, road safety is something that is constantly raised with me and I welcome the State and Federal Labor Governments’ investment to make this part of Morphett Rd safer for our community by removing the level crossing and replacing it with an overpass.”

Attributable to State Member for Badcoe Jayne Stinson:

“I appealed to the former Liberal Government to fix this traffic trouble spot years ago. They did nothing.

"I’m glad we’ve now got governments who listen and act to benefit our community.

"Motorists, particularly in Plympton and Plympton Park, have raised this with me at meetings I’ve held on fixing local traffic snarls and hundreds have signed my petition seeking action.

"Getting it done while the tram line is already shut down has been a primary concern and will limit the inconvenience motorists and tram commuters in my area will endure.”

