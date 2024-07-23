Energy drink blitz removes hundreds off shelves

Hundreds of potentially harmful energy drinks have been cleared off South Australian shop shelves, as part of a crackdown on highly caffeinated drinks by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

More than 100 retailers have been inspected as part of the blitz, with 700 products seized – some almost double the maximum permitted level of caffeine.

SA Health officials discovered 18 businesses selling non-complaint energy drink products. Warning letters were issued to 13 businesses and two businesses received expiation notices, totalling $3,000.

Under the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code, it is illegal to sell energy drinks which contain more than 320 mg/L of caffeine.

The most caffeinated energy drinks found were labelled GFUEL, Bang, and Raze Energy which contained 300 milligrams of caffeine in each 473ml can. That is almost double the maximum permitted amount - equivalent to nine cans of Coca-Cola or three shots of coffee.

Other energy drinks found which exceeded regulations were branded C4, Ghost, Ryse Fuel, 3D and Redcon1, with products seized containing 200 milligrams of caffeine in 473ml cans.

Some of these brands also have products on the market which comply with permitted caffeine levels.

Officials are also educating retailers, helping them recognise that drinks imported from overseas can have different levels of caffeine – even when the labels are near identical.

While there is no nationally recognised safe level of caffeine consumption, consuming large amounts can cause insomnia, anxiety and depression as well as cardiovascular issues, heartburn, ulcers, seizures and in rare cases, even death.

Consuming excessive amounts of caffeine has the potential to cause harm to teenagers, with the recommended maximum daily intake for teenagers being three milligrams per kilogram of body weight.

For healthy adults, a daily total of 400mg and a maximum of 200mg in a single serving, is generally considered safe, while people who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not exceed 200mg a day.

People buying energy drinks are encouraged to always check the label to understand how much caffeine they will be consuming.

Caffeine is also found in other foods and beverages including tea, coffee, soft drinks and chocolate.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Malinauskas Government has made it clear that energy drinks that exceed the regulations should not be available for sale in South Australia.

We’re actively working to remove the products from shop shelves, but it’s important that businesses play their part too by not importing or stocking these products in the first place.

The level of caffeine in them can be harmful to both physical and mental health, particularly among kids. Alarmingly, the products appear to be purposefully marketed towards teenagers.

I’d encourage businesses to check that the energy drinks they sell comply with national food standards, and those purchasing energy drinks should always check the caffeine levels first.

Attributable to Acting Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Chris Lease

When you see these products alongside other energy drinks, it’s tricky to tell which ones contain excessive amounts of caffeine without looking closely at the label. Before you check out, check the label for the caffeine level.

We’re working with retailers to educate them on the regulations and stop these drinks from making their way onto shelves, and issuing penalties to repeat offenders.

Often, these drinks are imported from overseas and retailers do not realise that they do not comply with our regulations.

In an effort to reduce the ability for these products to enter Australia as imported foods, the Australian Department for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has put eight holding orders on various non-compliant energy drink brands.

We will continue to work with businesses on this issue and are also in contact with our interstate counterparts to follow up with interstate importers, and distributors to ensure the energy drink products they import and sell meet the Food Standards Code.

Attributable to UniSA Bachelor of Nutrition and Food Sciences Program Director, Dr Evangeline Mantzioris

Caffeine is problematic for young people, as they have limited ability to break down caffeine in their body under the age of 18.

Because of their limited ability to break down caffeine, young people will have caffeine stay in their bodies longer. Higher caffeine levels can cause heart problems, as well as anxiety.

It increases their risk of heart palpitations, chest pains, shortness of breath and also of fainting. It is of particular concern for young people who have underlying heart problems which have not yet been diagnosed.

Caffeine is also a problem for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as the caffeine crosses the placenta and also gets into the breastmilk. Of course, unborn babies and babies have even more limited ability to break down caffeine.

Milk is an ideal drink as it contains many healthy nutrients such as protein, calcium and vitamins. Water, as always, is the preferred drink over other sweetened drinks.