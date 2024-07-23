Submit Release
Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian Meets with the Chair of the EU Integration Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili

On July 19th, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Qian met with the Chair of the EU Integration Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili.

Ambassador Zhou said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Georgia, the EU and countries in region to maintain world peace and tranquility and enhance the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain.

Chair Botchorishvili said that Georgia adheres to the principles of independence and mutual respect in developing foreign relations. The Georgian side attaches importance to China's status as a major country with international influence, and stands ready to cooperate with China in various fields.

