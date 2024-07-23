Submit Release
Night work begins for Ulehawa Stream Bridge Replacement Project July 29

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this notice to motorists about the start of night work for the Ulehawa Stream Bridge Replacement Project.  

On Monday, July 29 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will close one lane of Farrington Highway fronting Ulehawa Beach, for soil boring. The closure will be in the direction of work and will occur nightly, including weekends.   

This work is required to obtain soil samples, which will then be examined to determine its properties to aid in the design of the Ulehawa Stream Bridge Replacement Project. This process requires four soil borings taken at a depth ranging from 50 to 110 feet. Two borings will be taken from the Waiʻanae side of Ulehawa Stream Bridge, and two will be taken from the Honolulu side of the bridge. The soil boring process is anticipated to be completed within two weeks.     

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/   

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. 

 

