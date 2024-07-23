The Boardwalk Hotel - Now OPEN
Mission Beach San Diego's NEWEST Boutique Hotel is Open!
The Boardwalk Hotel is quickly becoming the iconic hotel between two boardwalks”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Beach's Newest Boutique Hotel!
— Heather Loduca
The Boardwalk Hotel, an exquisitely designed boutique hotel, proudly announces its soft opening in the heart of Mission Beach, San Diego. Steps away from both Mission Beach and Mission Bay, it promises a one of a kind stay in the heart of all of the action. With 18 uniquely appointed rooms, and occupancy capacity of 60, The Boardwalk Hotel is quickly establishing a reputation as the iconic hotel between two boardwalks.
Unmatched Design & Comfort:
Professionally designed to blend clean costal with punchy vibrance, each of the 18 rooms at The Boardwalk Hotel offers a one of a kind retreat.
Highlights include:
A lavish upper level 2 bedroom suite featuring a private rooftop patio
An exclusive entrance to eight suites, each with private patios, two of which boast personal hot tubs
Thoughtful furnishings, premium bedding, and spa-inspired bathrooms
Smart TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi and stylish kitchenettes
Large Patio with fire pits and seating for guests to enjoy
Prime Location:
Nestled between the sandy shores of Mission Beach and the tranquil waters of Mission Bay, The Boardwalk Hotel provides easy access to the best of San Diego's coastal attractions. Guests can enjoy:
Belmont Park and its iconic roller coaster
Watersports and recreational activities like surfing, paddleboarding, and biking
A vibrant nightlife and diverse dining options
Partner with The Boardwalk Hotel:
Looking to host an intimate PR event for your brand? Ask us about working together to bring exposure and voice to your brand or product. Our original designs paired with our unique spaces provide a perfect backdrop, for an Instagram live, TikTok trend or podcast set.
Group Reservations:
The Boardwalk Hotel welcomes larger groups and reserve room blocks for weddings, corporate retreats, family gatherings and more. Our luxurious accommodations, convenient access, and great location ensure an unforgettable experience for all guests.
Book Your Stay:
or more information or to make a reservation, please visit our website at www.hotelboardwalk.com or contact us at hello@hotelboardwalk.com. Stay connected with us on Instagram @theboardwalkhotel for immediate updates.
Press Contact:
Heather Loduca & Erin Donnelly
heather@pinkwalldesignsinc.com
erin@pinkwalldesignsinc.com
Heather Loduca
Pink Wall Designs
heather@pinkwalldesignsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram