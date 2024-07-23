INCREDIBLE HORROR PROPS & COSTUMES TO BE SOLD AS PART OF LOS ANGELES MEMORABILIA AUCTION NEXT MONTH
PROPSTORE’S LIVE AUCTION WILL GIVE MOVIE FANS THE CHANCE TO OWN SOME OF THE MOST RECOGNIZABLE PROP AND COSTUME PIECES FROM THE HORROR WORLD.
Propstore's Auction offers horror movie fans a chance to own iconic pieces from their favorite films: Evil Dead II, Child's Play 2, and Friday the 13th Part VIII. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top lots up for auction include the Ghostface costume worn by Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) in the 1996 classic, SCREAM. This costume is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $100,000. Matched to early scenes in the film it is regarded as the “holy grail” of Scream memorabilia.
In addition to Ghostface, the auction showcases lots from some of horror’s most iconic characters, including a Jason Vorhees Screen-matched Hocky Mask from FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN (1989), Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) Bloodied Razor-Claw Glove from NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 5: THE DREAM CHILD (1989) est. $25,000 - $50,000 and Chucky (Brad Dourif) Good Guys Doll with Screen-Matched Dungaree from CHILD'S PLAY 2 (1990).
Another of the auction’s highlights is the stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from EVIL DEAD II (1987). This screen-matched prop, expected to fetch between $80,000 and $160,000, is a must-have for horror memorabilia. This awesome prop also made cameos in Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) and Pumpkinhead II: Bloodwings (1994) and is believed to be the first Evil Dead II Necronomicon to be offered at auction.
Ahead of this year's release of the BEETLEJUICE (1988) sequel, fans of the horror-comedy can bid on their very own Handbook for the Recently Deceased, estimated to sell for between $5,000 and $10,000.
Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, is hosting its second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024 this August in Los Angeles. The items on offer are expected to fetch $10 million. More than 1,900 rare and iconic items will be available during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over three days from August 15th to 18th, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM PDT each day. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on August 15th, 2024. Online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.
Horror highlights include:
• EVIL DEAD II (1987) Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis est. $80,000 - $160,000
• ALIEN (1979) Special Effects Facehugger est. $60,000 - $120,000
• CHILD'S PLAY 2 (1990) Chucky (Brad Dourif) Good Guys Doll with Screen-Matched Dungaree est. $50,000 - $100,000
• SCREAM (1996) Billy Loomis' (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) Screen-Matched Ghostface Costume est. $50,000 - $100,000
• SEED OF CHUCKY (2004) Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) Animatronic Puppet with Screen-Matched Costume est. $30,000 - $60,000
• FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN (1989) Jason Voorhees' (Kane Hodder) Screen-Matched Hockey Mask est. $25,000 - $50,000
• A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 5: THE DREAM CHILD (1989) Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) Bloodied Razor-Claw Glove est. $25,000 - $50,000
• A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) Distressed Sweater est. $20,000 - $40,000
• HELLRAISER: JUDGMENT (2018) Screen-Matched SFX Lament Configuration Puzzle Box est. $8,000 - $16,000
• POLTERGEIST (2015) Griffin Bowen's (Kyle Catlett) Screen-Matched Clown Doll est. $8,000 - $16,000
• HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES (2003) Dr. Satan's (Walter Phelan) Surgical Machine est. $6,000 - $12,000
• THE THING (1982) R.J. MacReady's (Kurt Russell) Shotgun and Lantern with Monsterpalooza Statue Display est. $6,000 - $12,000
• BEETLEJUICE (1988) "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" Hardcover Book est. $5,000 - $10,000
• SAW V (2008) Jigsaw's (Tobin Bell) Pig Mask est. $5,000 - $10,000
• BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (1997-2003) Demon Henchman Bust and "Once More with Feeling" Promotional Poster est. $3,500 - $7,000
• NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD (1968) Meat Hook est. $3,000 - $6,000
• SCREAM 2 (1997)/SCREAM 3 (2000) Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) Omega Kappa Beta Necklace est. $3,000 - $6,000
• TERRIFIER 2 (2022) Art the Clown's (David Howard Thornton) Bloodied Mask est. $3,000 - $6,000
Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented: “Propstore Los Angeles' second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, offers horror movie fans a chance to own iconic pieces from their favourite films. Highlights include the Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from Evil Dead II, Chucky's Good Guys Doll from Child's Play 2, and Jason Voorhees' hockey mask from Friday the 13th Part VIII. This event has something extraordinary for both seasoned collectors and newcomers.”
THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/397
About Propstore
In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.
Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com.
