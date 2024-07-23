Peak Construction Completes Two Landmark Commercial Projects in Poughkeepsie, NY: Moonburger and Moonrise Bagels
We invite architects and commercial property owners to join us in this mission. Together, we can build a brighter future for our region.”POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Construction is delighted to announce the successful completion of two major commercial projects in the heart of Poughkeepsie: Moonburger and Moonrise Bagels. These new locations not only enrich the local culinary scene but also mark a significant leap in the ongoing development of the Hudson Valley region, a testament to Peak Construction's commitment to the area.
Moonburger and Moonrise Bagels: A Boost for Local Economy and Community Spirit
Moonburger, a unique plant-based burger joint nestled inside a Chestnut Mobil, and Moonrise Bagels, an artisanal bagel shop with bagels stuffed with your favorite comfort foods, are now open for business. These distinct dining spots, brought to life by Peak Construction, promise unique culinary experiences while upholding the highest quality and sustainability standards.
“These new locations are more than just places to eat; they are vibrant community hubs that will draw people together and stimulate the local economy in the heart of the Hudson Valley,” said Bill Metzger, CEO of Peak Construction. “We are proud to have played a key role in bringing these visions to life.”
Strengthening the Hudson Valley Through Strategic Partnerships
Peak Construction’s commitment to excellence extends beyond individual projects. We are dedicated to collaborating with architects and commercial property developers to continue building a thriving Hudson Valley. By working together, we can create innovative and sustainable spaces that meet the evolving needs of our community.
“Our goal is to foster partnerships that drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life in the Hudson Valley,” added Metzger. “We invite architects and commercial property owners to join us in this mission. Together, we can build a brighter future for our region.”
About Peak Construction: Peak Construction is a leading construction firm based in Fishkill, NY, since 1994. They specialize in commercial and residential projects throughout the Hudson Valley, providing top-quality craftsmanship and sustainable practices. Peak Construction has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results that exceed client expectations. For more information about Peak Construction and our services, please visit www.peakconstruction.com or 845-764-8336.
Moonburger Location Details:
Moonburger Poughkeepsie
2605 South Road, Poughkeepsie
Moonrise Bagels Location Details:
Moonrise Bagels Poughkeepsie
26 Winslow Gate Rd. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Fawn Bolton
Peak Construction
+1 845-764-8336
